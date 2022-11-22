Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance in February 2023 is supposedly the focus of a new documentary over at Apple TV+. Sources claim that the streamer shelled out millions of dollars for the docu, which will follow Rih’s journey back to music after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky‘s child earlier this year. “She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now that she is returning to pop as a mum,” an insider alleges. “Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions.”

2 DAYS AGO