ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Teen dies in fiery crash, troopers say

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSapm_0jK5UjiZ00

A 16-year-old boy died in a crash Monday night, state police say.

Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, died in the 11 p.m. crash that happened at the intersection of La. 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The initial investigation indicates Conner was driving a pick-up truck east on Gauthier Road while another driver was southbound on the highway in an SUV. Troopers say Conner ran a stop sign and drove into the intersection, striking the SUV on the driver's side.

After impact, both vehicles traveled off the road and Conner's truck rolled onto it's side, the caught on fire.

Conner suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use on the part of Conner is unknown due to the extent of damage to his vehicle. The other driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2022.

Comments / 4

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26

Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
BASILE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish

State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles

Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said. The roadway...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy