Teen dies in fiery crash, troopers say

A 16-year-old boy died in a crash Monday night, state police say.

Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, died in the 11 p.m. crash that happened at the intersection of La. 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The initial investigation indicates Conner was driving a pick-up truck east on Gauthier Road while another driver was southbound on the highway in an SUV. Troopers say Conner ran a stop sign and drove into the intersection, striking the SUV on the driver's side.

After impact, both vehicles traveled off the road and Conner's truck rolled onto it's side, the caught on fire.

Conner suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use on the part of Conner is unknown due to the extent of damage to his vehicle. The other driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2022.