ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset, LA

Boil advisory issued for Sunset lifted

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssNjD_0jK5Uipq00

SUNSET, La. — The boil water advisory issued for the town of Sunset in St. Landry Parish has been lifted.

The boil order was due to a water well failure occurring late Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Stormy Tonight and Again Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across Acadiana on this Thanksgiving afternoon, and we're going to hold onto the wet weather through this evening. And although we'll see a lull in activity for Black Friday, another round of steadier and heavier showers and storms are going to roll through the region Saturday.
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy