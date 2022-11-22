ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Astros Starter Javier Receives His Own World Series Parade

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier was given a World Series parade of his own in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

If there is one country that loves baseball, it's the Dominican Republic. If there is one player who deserves his own World Series parade, it's Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier.

Combine the two and what you get is what happened on Sunday evening when his country threw Javier his very own World Series parade.

The streets were filled with people celebrating his performance this past regular season and postseason. Javier played an integral part in the combined no-hitter Houston threw in Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies when he went 6.0 innings before giving way to the bullpen.

Javier was incredible this postseason as he threw 12.2 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out 16 batters.

The righty's performances in the postseason not only earned him his own parade, but likely a larger role in the Astros rotation come the 2023 MLB season.

