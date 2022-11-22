ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana National Guard fires commander over inappropriate texts

By Lindsey Ducharme
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBHkg_0jK5TqcD00

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) — The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Colllins, confirmed that “the state’s top general, Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, removed Col. Scott Desormeaux from his role leading the state’s historic Tiger Brigade on Wednesday,” according to Army Times.

Desormeaux was fired after an investigation found that he was “sending inappropriate text messages to other service members,” said Army Times.

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

Desormeaux commanded the “infantry brigade in his part-time capacity since Nov. 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and his role overseeing Jackson Barracks began this March,” said Army Times.

He also “presided over the 256th IBCT’s “successful” 2020-2021 deployment to Iraq, Syria and other countries in the Central Command area of responsibility. During the same period, a contingent from the brigade went to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the federally controlled Guard mission to assist the Department of Homeland Security there,” Army Times reported.

There were incidents of misconduct on both of these missions, which included a captain’s assault against a subordinate in a promotion ceremony in Jordan. That Captain, Billy Joe Crosby, was able to retire and receive a pension due to a plea deal.

Collins said that Desormeaux’s relief was evidence that the state takes allegations seriously and will be transparent about the issue.

According to Army Times, “Col. Jon Lloyd will take over as the 256th IBCT’s new commander, according to Collins. Desormeaux will become the state’s training coordinator and director of doctrine and education.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Related
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.

Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
BOGALUSA, LA
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy