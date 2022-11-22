ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
sarahfunky.com

Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to

Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

(Above) Dave Jones caught and released this hulking 17.4-pound blackfish on the Island Current out of City Island in The Bronx this week. Nice catch Dave, and an even better release!. Sheesh, it’s been cold out there. But, despite the dropping temperatures, the bite has been nothing short of amazing....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY

