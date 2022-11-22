Read full article on original website
Related
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
‘Treated like a criminal’: Nepali student wrongly detained at UK border loses uni place
Sulav Khadka was interrogated and held in custody despite providing proof of his place and finances
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Mother says asthmatic son 'struggling to breathe' living in flat covered by mould
A mother living in Hounslow, west London, has said that her asthmatic son is “struggling to breathe” in their flat which is covered in mould.Aisha Hussain, 31, says her 16-year-old son Justin’s condition has worsened because of thick black mould that has formed in their living room and on bedroom walls.The mum-of-three said she tried using mould remover and has contacted her landlord and local council for assistance but is “giving up” because there is “no help.”“We take concerns about poor quality or overcrowded private accommodation very seriously and inspect properties quickly,” Brent Council said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitFootball fans enjoy 66p pints in London as they watch England gameKayakers recover dozens of dead swans from London pond as bird flu hits capital
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Voices: Football is failing kids – so I invented ‘Kitmas’
It all started with 10 football shirts in my garage. Year round, I send parcels of football kit all over the world. They go to several countries in Africa, to refugee camps, to tiny islands in the Pacific – places where football shirts are sought after but impossible to get. But in November 2020, I was left with 10 pristine Manchester United shirts and no home in mind, and that was where the idea of Kitmas was born.That year was bruising and, with Christmas approaching, many parents were worrying about how to provide presents for their children. I decided...
BBC
Stainsacre: Inside a competitive onion-growing club
There are many stories. Stories of triumph, stories of love, stories of war. But this is my dad Richard Clarkson's story. The story of him desperately trying to win the respect of his community by growing the largest onion. It starts at The Windmill pub in Stainsacre, Whitby, up by...
science.org
MicroRNAs are deeply linked to the emergence of the complex octopus brain
Soft-bodied cephalopods such as octopuses are exceptionally intelligent invertebrates with a highly complex nervous system that evolved independently from vertebrates. Because of elevated RNA editing in their nervous tissues, we hypothesized that RNA regulation may play a major role in the cognitive success of this group. We thus profiled messenger RNAs and small RNAs in three cephalopod species including 18 tissues of the Octopus vulgaris. We show that the major RNA innovation of soft-bodied cephalopods is an expansion of the microRNA (miRNA) gene repertoire. These evolutionarily novel miRNAs were primarily expressed in adult neuronal tissues and during the development and had conserved and thus likely functional target sites. The only comparable miRNA expansions happened, notably, in vertebrates. Thus, we propose that miRNAs are intimately linked to the evolution of complex animal brains.
science.org
Different reference frames on different axes: Space and language in indigenous Amazonians
Spatial cognition is central to human behavior, but the way people conceptualize space varies within and across groups for unknown reasons. Here, we found that adults from an indigenous Bolivian group used systematically different spatial reference frames on different axes, according to known differences in their discriminability: In both verbal and nonverbal tests, participants preferred allocentric (i.e., environment-based) space on the left-right axis, where spatial discriminations (like “b” versus “d”) are notoriously difficult, but the same participants preferred egocentric (i.e., body-based) space on the front-back axis, where spatial discrimination is relatively easy. The results (i) establish a relationship between spontaneous spatial language and memory across axes within a single culture, (ii) challenge the claim that each language group has a predominant spatial reference frame at a given scale, and (iii) suggest that spatial thinking and language may both be shaped by spatial discrimination abilities, as they vary across cultures and contexts.
Grace follows tragedy with birth of babies after Indonesia quake
Death descended on Cianjur when an earthquake struck the central Indonesian town this week, but several new mothers also provided some joy for grief-stricken residents. The name Gempita was inspired by the Indonesian word for earthquake, he said, before giving her his own last name.
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
Comments / 0