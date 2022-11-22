Read full article on original website
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!
Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s and remain there...
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris partners with Share Our Selves for Thanksgiving food distribution
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris partnered with Share Our Selves for a three-day Thanksgiving food distribution for families in need in Orange County. Registration for the distribution filled up within a week, however, no one will be turned away. The food distribution is ongoing until end of day Wednesday. “It’s eye-opening to...
SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s cross country team ends up with solid showing at state
SAC’s men’s cross country team qualified for the state meet. (Photo courtesy SAC Sports Information). The Santa Ana College men’s cross country team capped the 2022 season with a trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at Woodward Park in Fresno and finished 17th overall with 478 points against the best teams in the state.
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Score updates of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
Office of Orange County Breeze to close for the Thanksgiving holiday
World headquarters of Orange County Breeze will close at 5 p.m. today, November 23, and remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to allow our hard workers time off for family get-togethers. We hope that all our readers have a blessed Thanksgiving!. Articles will continue to publish here at oc-breeze.com...
Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe
Quick-out: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game
Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
DIVISION 8 FINALS NOTES: A CIF title wasn’t on the minds of Northwood players at first
After a semifinal victory over Vista Del Lago, some Northwood players were acting as if they were rowing a boat like going to the ship, the CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). As Northwood High School football players and coaches looked ahead to the 2022 season, there wasn’t a...
Cypress football team out to capture program’s second CIF championship Friday night
Cypress players (from left) Trevor Monteleone, Matthew Morrell and Aidan Houston were at the Rose Bowl Monday for the CIF press conference. (Photos courtesy Cypress athletics). Cypress High School’s football team has made it to the CIF finals for the third time in school history. The third-seeded Centurions, coached...
A huge fire broke out at an Anaheim recycling plant on Thanksgiving evening
Thanksgiving was ruined for forty people who had to be evacuated when a huge four alarm fire broke out at a recycling facility in Anaheim, at the 500 block of South Rose St. Callers reported the fire just before 11 p.m., at Certified Recycling. Callers reported the fire at Certified...
Long Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian in...
Santa Ana boys basketball team enjoying early season success under new coach
Zach Johnson is Santa Ana’s new boys basketball coach. (Photo OC Sports Zone: Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s boys basketball team is off to a 4-1 start under first-year coach Zach Johnson. The Saints finished 2-1 at the Luis Macias Tournament last weekend and added two more...
PHOTOS: Mater Dei upset by St. John Bosco, ending Bruce Rollinson’s run as head coach
Mater Dei Coach Bruce Rollinson comforts a young fan after Friday’s loss. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). In a battle of the top two teams in the nation according to MaxPreps, No. 2 St. John Bosco held off a late rally by No. 1 Mater Dei to win 24-22 in the CIF Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Friday night.
