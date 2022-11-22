ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary

On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
CERRITOS, CA
Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
ANAHEIM, CA
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week

The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
ANAHEIM, CA
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!

Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
CERRITOS, CA
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s cross country team ends up with solid showing at state

SAC’s men’s cross country team qualified for the state meet. (Photo courtesy SAC Sports Information). The Santa Ana College men’s cross country team capped the 2022 season with a trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at Woodward Park in Fresno and finished 17th overall with 478 points against the best teams in the state.
SANTA ANA, CA
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Office of Orange County Breeze to close for the Thanksgiving holiday

World headquarters of Orange County Breeze will close at 5 p.m. today, November 23, and remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to allow our hard workers time off for family get-togethers. We hope that all our readers have a blessed Thanksgiving!. Articles will continue to publish here at oc-breeze.com...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Quick-out: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game

Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
DOWNEY, CA
PHOTOS: Mater Dei upset by St. John Bosco, ending Bruce Rollinson’s run as head coach

Mater Dei Coach Bruce Rollinson comforts a young fan after Friday’s loss. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). In a battle of the top two teams in the nation according to MaxPreps, No. 2 St. John Bosco held off a late rally by No. 1 Mater Dei to win 24-22 in the CIF Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Friday night.
SANTA ANA, CA

