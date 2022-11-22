Read full article on original website
Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
explore venango
Man Allegedly Provides False Name During DUI-Related Traffic Stop in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 44-year-old man provided a false name to Franklin-based State Police following a DUI-related traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Evan C. Gibson, of Somerset, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 21.
explore venango
Police Discover Identity of Suspect Accused of Stealing Over $700 in Items from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to investigate an incident of retail theft after discovering the identity of a suspect who reportedly stole $700 worth of items from Walmart in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township,...
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
WIVB
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
erienewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
North County Duo Arrested in Narcotics Investigation at Econo Lodge
Two north county residents were arrested Tuesday evening as the result of a two-month investigation into narcotics sales at the Econo Lodge motel in Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at about 6:15 PM at Room 117 of the motel on Bennett Road. A vehicle at the same location was also searched. Investigators found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, .10 gram of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales, and $1,249 in cash. 41-year-old Megan Waterman of Fredonia and 41-year-old Dale Miller, Jr. of Dunkirk were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Waterman also had an arrest warrant out of Dunkirk City Court. Both suspects were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Meth Overdose Case
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with the victim’s cell phone following a methamphetamine overdose in Oakland Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, November 21:
Preliminary hearing set for Erie man involved with shot fired in Millcreek Mall
An Erie man will go to trial for an incident that led to a gun being fired inside the Millcreek Mall. A total of eight charges were bound over following a preliminary hearing for James Troop III, 18, which include charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sept. 18. According to police, […]
explore venango
Two Injured in Sandycreek Township Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to an area hospital following a collision in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Debence Drive, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police...
explore venango
Police Apprehend Franklin Pair Accused of Mistreating, Stealing from Elderly Woman
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa.(EYT) – Police have apprehended two local individuals accused of mistreating and stealing from an elderly woman they were caring for in Sugarcreek Borough. Court documents indicate 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel, both of Franklin, were arraigned on criminal charges in front of...
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
yourdailylocal.com
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
explore venango
Driver Attempts to Overtake Five Vehicles, Causes Collision in Barnett Township
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 67-year-old man attempted to overtake five vehicles in a no-passing zone in Barnett Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after a report of an altercation in the village of Silver Creek Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and arrested 41-year-old Michael Oatman after an investigation. Oatman is accused of physically striking another individual. He also allegedly restricted the person's air flow and blood circulation. Oatman has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and harassment in the 2nd degree. Deputies transported him to the Hanover Substation for processing and later to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wesb.com
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
