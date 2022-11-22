Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall,...
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
AAA Alabama travel agents helping find travel deals around Black Friday sales
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are two types of people on Thanksgiving night, those settling in for a long weekend of more food and football and those getting ready for a long weekend of shopping the sales. More and more, people are gifting experiences rather than objects so instead of...
Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroads and unions have yet to come to an agreement on new contracts and it could impact how much drivers pay at the pump. Gas prices are slowly but surely decreasing around the country and right here in our home state. Friday’s state average is $3.16, according to AAA. That’s about 10 cents lower than a week ago and 20 cents lower than a month ago.
