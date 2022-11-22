ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall,...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Alabama women make history in midterm elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroads and unions have yet to come to an agreement on new contracts and it could impact how much drivers pay at the pump. Gas prices are slowly but surely decreasing around the country and right here in our home state. Friday’s state average is $3.16, according to AAA. That’s about 10 cents lower than a week ago and 20 cents lower than a month ago.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy