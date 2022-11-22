Read full article on original website
Sheriff McKinley weighs in on BM114
GRANT COUNTY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley recently issued a statement regarding the passage of Measure 114. Find his statement in full below:
Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home
MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
Mayor-Elect Rookstool to focus on bringing back city police
JOHN DAY – John Day Mayor-Elect Heather Rookstool was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently. She said her term as mayor officially begins January 10th. She noted her focus will be on “getting back to the basics” of city operations:. “My basics would be street, fire and...
Two arrested on menacing charges
PRAIRIE CITY – On Friday afternoon, a report of a dispute came in from downtown Prairie City. Just after 3 p.m., The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Prairie City Antiques, and as a result, two were arrested. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, of Prairie City as well as Paul Feretti, 60, of Prairie City were both arrested for Menacing. Nothing further was released regarding the incident.
Baker City Welcomes Its New Administrators
BAKER CITY – (Original information from the Baker City Newsletter) With elections over, Jonathan Cannon, city manager for Baker city, would like to welcome Baker City’s new city council members and Baker County’s new County Commissioners. In a message from the November 18th newsletter, Cannon wrote:. Congratulations...
I-84 shut down from Pendleton to La Grande due to crashes and icy conditions
PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Thursday morning. The westbound closure extends to Baker City. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to ODOT, and stretches...
