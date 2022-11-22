PRAIRIE CITY – On Friday afternoon, a report of a dispute came in from downtown Prairie City. Just after 3 p.m., The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Prairie City Antiques, and as a result, two were arrested. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, of Prairie City as well as Paul Feretti, 60, of Prairie City were both arrested for Menacing. Nothing further was released regarding the incident.

