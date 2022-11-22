ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, OR

Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home

MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
MOUNT VERNON, OR
Mayor-Elect Rookstool to focus on bringing back city police

JOHN DAY – John Day Mayor-Elect Heather Rookstool was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently. She said her term as mayor officially begins January 10th. She noted her focus will be on “getting back to the basics” of city operations:. “My basics would be street, fire and...
JOHN DAY, OR
Two arrested on menacing charges

PRAIRIE CITY – On Friday afternoon, a report of a dispute came in from downtown Prairie City. Just after 3 p.m., The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Prairie City Antiques, and as a result, two were arrested. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, of Prairie City as well as Paul Feretti, 60, of Prairie City were both arrested for Menacing. Nothing further was released regarding the incident.
PRAIRIE CITY, OR
Baker City Welcomes Its New Administrators

BAKER CITY – (Original information from the Baker City Newsletter) With elections over, Jonathan Cannon, city manager for Baker city, would like to welcome Baker City’s new city council members and Baker County’s new County Commissioners. In a message from the November 18th newsletter, Cannon wrote:. Congratulations...
BAKER CITY, OR

