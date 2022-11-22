Read full article on original website
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
John Katsilometes talks Mirage secret garden closure, Cirque du Soleil
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your big entertainment news for Las Vegas this week is here. The Review Journal's man-about-town columnist, John Katsilometes, joins me now to break it all down.
'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday
ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
Business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many mom-and-pop stores and shops around the valley are preparing for Small Business Saturday. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, there are nearly 300,000 small businesses in the silver state. Several places across Las Vegas will be celebrating Small Business Saturday including Container Park...
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment offers Black Friday deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to spend their holidays with a night of live entertainment from Cirque du Soleil. The Cirque du Soleil entertainment group is offering a rare Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for six of its local shows. Guests can purchase tickets for...
New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7
Las Vegas (KSNV) — When you think of vending machines, you think of getting chips or candy, but a new kind of machine at UNLV offers a hot meal anytime or at night. Just Baked Smart Bistro has set up a new cashless kiosk inside the UNLV campus, providing students all access to hot fresh meals during any hour of the day.
Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the much-anticipated superhero sequel, has arrived in theaters. Entertainment critic Derek Sante shares his look at the film. He also previews the new seasons of the hit shows "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network and "Mythic Quest" on Apple TV+.
Neon Feast's Al Mancini shares tips for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and if you don't have any plans, have no fear. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to share some tips for a last-minute holiday meal.
Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
North Las Vegas City Council hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the time of giving, and Las Vegas is doing just that. The North Las Vegas City Council served up a hot meal for local seniors at a Thanksgiving luncheon. News 3 photographer David Cruz brought us inside the event. "Sometimes we forget what's actually...
Nevada State Patrol and California Highway Patrol team up for Thanksgiving holiday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From the busy skies to the packed roadways, the rush is on to be in place in time for Thanksgiving day dinner. Some of the worst traffic expected is going between California and Nevada. "Fill up gas- the tank, and that way, in case we...
More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
