Muriel Lascola Cavat
Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on Thursday, January 11, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Edgar D. and Huguette Fernandez McGehee. Edgar was a US Navy...
Patricia Burge Blue
On Monday, November 21, 2022, Patricia Burge Blue went to be with her Lord and Savior. Maw-maw Pat, as she was lovingly referred to by her family, friends and many who loved her, was a bright light in a dark world. Her family was her greatest joy and her most prized possession. She was an employee of the East Baton Rouge school board for 30 years until she retired in 2005. In her retirement, she loved spending time with her daughter, Krissi, and grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson. She loved shopping and having a good time. Patricia brought so much joy to her immediate family but also to her extended family including many cousins and friends. They loved her more than words could ever express. Besides the love she had for her family, she loved her precious fur babies.
Gonzales, Bergeron selected as Woman & Man of the Year by Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
Earlier this week, Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa announced their annual Man and Woman of the Year winners for 2022. This year, the organization chose to "recognize two selfless, giving, compassionate individuals: Carlee White Gonzales and Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr., our 2022-2023 Woman and Man of the Year!" Gonzales was recently...
WBB: Lady Lions overpower South Alabama, 64-40
MOBILE, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team took home a victory Tuesday night against South Alabama 64-40 in Mobile, Ala in the Mitchell Center. The Lady Lions (3-2) now improve their record by another road victory after coming off two hard losses last week against...
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
