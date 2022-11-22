Read full article on original website
Related
Top Holiday Picks for Toys & Learning Gifts
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, kids across the nation are busy making wish lists for Santa. Playtime adventures are always more fun thanks to fun, innovative toys. But with so many products available this holiday season, how do shoppers know which ones are the best for their little ones?
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Picking the Perfect Gift for Tech Lovers
If it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are. According to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 60% of Americans – about 191 million people – plan to give someone a tech present this year. Finding the right...
Gold & Diamond Source Shows Off Some of Their Beautiful Jewelry, Plus Some Deals!
Thanksgiving Day is not only the official first day of the holiday season, but it's also the beginning of the shopping season!. Julie Weintraub, president & COO of Gold and Diamond Source, joins us to show off some of the beautiful jewelry they have available at their store. Plus, she...
Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for the DIY & Craft Lovers
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. JOANN has great Black Friday deals for DIY and craft lovers. The new Cricut Maker Bundle Blue comes with the ultimate smart cutting machine, mats, vinyls, and markup tools – all you need for virtually any handmade project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on projects, and so much more. Exclusively at JOANN, it’s on sale from November 23rd through December 8th for $229, down from $329.
Considering selling something online? Here are 7 things to lookout for
With the current rate of inflation hovering right around 7.75 percent consumers are having to deal with rising prices for nearly everything they need to buy. Add to that Christmas and the need to put gifts under the tree, many people are finding that the money just isn’t there and look for ways to bring in extra dollars. ...
