Maurice, LA

Louisiana caregiver accused of using sleeping victim's phone to transfer social security money from cash App

By Rodricka Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Maurice caretaker is wanted by police for allegedly taking money from his client’s bank account while he slept.

Telemachus Thibodeaux, 52 is speaking to News 10 exclusively.

“He really destroyed our friendship. I was really more hurt that he did it. I would think somebody like a hacker, or somebody else would have done it not somebody that you assume you know, and associate with.”

3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

Thibodeaux said he checked his bank statement and noticed that on Nov. 1 his money was missing.

A total of $1,024 had been transferred to a cash App account belonging to Xavier Jennings.

“That’s the only money I have to pay my bills. That’s how I pay my rent and my light bill.”

Lafayette Police say there is an arrest warrant out for Xavier Tramel Jennings of Maurice.

He is wanted on one count of felony theft.

“I needed that money, and now he put me at a standstill.”

Thibodeaux said Jennings must have waited until he fell asleep and unlocked his phone with his fingerprint and transferred the money to his cashapp account.

“I guess you’d never know a person truly, they just use you to try to get your trust and once they get that trust that’s when they get you.”

While dealing with the lost funds, Thibodeaux says his lights were shut off by the utility company, however he was able to get help to have them turned back on.

“Just be aware of him,” Thibodeaux concluded.

