Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
East Texas Zoo and Gator Park can be your big Black Friday purchase
Who wants an alligator under their tree for Christmas?
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. This beautiful estate is situated on a massive 515 acre...
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
ketk.com
City of Tyler trash collection schedule for week of Thanksgiving released
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City of Tyler has released it’s holiday residential garbage and curbside recycling route schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. The Tyler Solid Waste office will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 and reopen Monday, Nov. 28. The Tyler Recycling Center will be closed at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25. The Recycling Center will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. until noon.
KTRE
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
Walk of Lights returns to Palestine for the holiday season
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Walk of Lights in Palestine is returning after a one-year hiatus. Owner Tammy Graham says 11,000 people came to the three-acre Walk of Lights in 2020. “The people that did come, they parked down on SH-155, my husband was trying to control traffic he couldn’t see as far as it was […]
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
Kilgore Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two adults and two children. The crash happened on Monday evening on the northbound lanes of State Highway 135.
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
KLTV
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found
UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes To Perform With Mariah Carey On Thanksgiving Day
It's a tradition in many East Texas homes each Thanksgiving morning, while the turkey is basting in the oven and the side dishes are being heated up on the stovetop, the desserts are sliced up and the final touches are being placed on the table, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being shown on the TV. This parade has been entertaining families for years thanks to the oversized balloons, marching bands, drill teams, and live performances from artists across all genres that keep people watching of all ages.
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
Comments / 0