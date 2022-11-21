ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
City of Tyler trash collection schedule for week of Thanksgiving released

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City of Tyler has released it’s holiday residential garbage and curbside recycling route schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. The Tyler Solid Waste office will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 and reopen Monday, Nov. 28. The Tyler Recycling Center will be closed at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25. The Recycling Center will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. until noon.
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found

UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes To Perform With Mariah Carey On Thanksgiving Day

It's a tradition in many East Texas homes each Thanksgiving morning, while the turkey is basting in the oven and the side dishes are being heated up on the stovetop, the desserts are sliced up and the final touches are being placed on the table, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being shown on the TV. This parade has been entertaining families for years thanks to the oversized balloons, marching bands, drill teams, and live performances from artists across all genres that keep people watching of all ages.
