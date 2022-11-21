It's a tradition in many East Texas homes each Thanksgiving morning, while the turkey is basting in the oven and the side dishes are being heated up on the stovetop, the desserts are sliced up and the final touches are being placed on the table, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is being shown on the TV. This parade has been entertaining families for years thanks to the oversized balloons, marching bands, drill teams, and live performances from artists across all genres that keep people watching of all ages.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO