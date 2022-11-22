ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moneta, VA

theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around

To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled at Virginia’s Three Veterans Cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. “The Commonwealth’s three state […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Train layout returns to Bedford Museum

“In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty,” stated Genealogical Librarian & Educational Director Jennifer Thomson of the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library. “Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary of the county, the Bedford Central Railroad Group put together a display at the Bedford Museum to share that history.”
BEDFORD, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
MONETA, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

