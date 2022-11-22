Read full article on original website
Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
Council Majority Gives MemorialCare Official Go-Ahead to Build Mixed-Use Development
Annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Kicks Off Holiday Celebrations in Newport Beach
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort kicks off the holiday season in Newport Beach with the 32nd annual Lighting of the Bay that starts Friday, Nov. 25 and continues nightly through New Year’s Day. On November 25 from 4 to 9 p.m., the opening night festivities include live musical performances, stocking...
Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
Long Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian in...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend, with a...
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana
The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
A huge fire broke out at an Anaheim recycling plant on Thanksgiving evening
Thanksgiving was ruined for forty people who had to be evacuated when a huge four alarm fire broke out at a recycling facility in Anaheim, at the 500 block of South Rose St. Callers reported the fire just before 11 p.m., at Certified Recycling. Callers reported the fire at Certified...
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
Precious Life Shelter’s “A Precious Christmas” Open House takes place December 11 , 2022
All are welcome at “A Precious Christmas”, our annual Open House on December 11, 2022 from 3:30 – 6:30pm at Precious Life Shelter, 10881 Reagan St., Los Alamitos CA 90720. Bring your kids to see Santa! There will be Holiday lights, decorations galore, refreshments, opportunity items, facility...
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting
The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
Musical Theatre West announces cast for final production of 2022, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe
