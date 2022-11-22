ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary

On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Council Majority Gives MemorialCare Official Go-Ahead to Build Mixed-Use Development

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend, with a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana

The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week

The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Musical Theatre West announces cast for final production of 2022, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy