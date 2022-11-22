Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and took a Hyundai Sonata and a Toyota Camry.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Jackson police responded to a call regarding shots fired and a collision

between the two vehicles and a third vehicle. Capitol police assisted with this incident.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn and Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. One of the vehicles caught on fire.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Jakobi Beauchamp was found dead lying next to one of the vehicles. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing, gloves, a hoodie and what appeared to be a mask covering part of his face.

Hearn and Brown said there were no signs of trauma, but an autopsy will be performed to determine Beauchamp’s cause of death.

If anyone has any information about either incident, contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.

