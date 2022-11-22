ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buffaloscoop.com

Indoor holiday market planned at Buffalo RiverWorks

Coffee, Sweets & Sips and the Indoor Holiday Market will be at Buffalo RiverWorks, 257 Ganson St., on Saturday, Nov. 26. A first-time event, Coffee, Sweets & Sips is described as a celebration of locally made desserts from area bakeries, dessert artisans, chocolatiers and anything sweet. Tim Hortons will be...
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Linguine’s, A Paradise of Pasta

A shot of the front of Linguine's restaurant in Bowmansville, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the hearty, homestyle taste of pasta on a cold winter’s eve. For some tasty, creative spins on all the classics and then some just outside downtown Buffalo, Linguine’s is the place to get it. The family-owned restaurant in Bowmansville, New York offers up some of the best atmosphere in town too.
BOWMANSVILLE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

3 Places to Get Homemade Eggnog in WNY

Eggnog. Whether you love it or hate it, it is officially back for the season!. For those of you that love it, you’ve probably been waiting all year for this seasonally spiced beverage. For those of you that hate it, maybe try adding some booze to it?. While a...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnypapers.com

Billy Quarantillo makes a mark in MMA - leaves a mark at popular Lewiston eatery

Niagara County has produced some famous professional athletes. There was baseball outfielder Rick Manning, the Niagara Falls native who enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Cleveland Indians. LaSalle High basketball phenom Jonny Flynn of Niagara Falls played for Houston, Portland and Minnesota of the NBA. Youngstown's Daryl "Moose" Johnston starred on three Super Bowl teams with the Dallas Cowboys.
LEWISTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
