Gambier, OH

Ohio Mr. Football: West Holmes quarterback among 7 statewide finalists

COLUMBUS -- The senior quarterback who led West Holmes to a perfect regular season and the Ohio Cardinal Conference title is a finalist for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA announced seven finalists for the award on Wednesday. The winner will...
MILLERSBURG, OH
Mary Lou Baker

Mary Lou Astrup Baker passed away on November 17, 2022 at the age of 97 at Danbury Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 23, 1925 to Charles and Margaret (Curry) Astrup, in Akron, Ohio. Mary Lou graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron in 1943. She attended...
AKRON, OH
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Birth of White Rhino calf at The Wilds celebrated for bringing hope to the future of his species

CUMBERLAND, Ohio – The Wilds’ southern white rhinoceros herd has grown with the exciting arrival of a newborn calf. The male calf was born during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to mother, Kali. The Animal Management team notes that Kali and her little one are both doing well. The calf, who is currently unnamed, is nursing alongside his mother and appears to be strong and spunky.
CUMBERLAND, OH

