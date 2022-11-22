CUMBERLAND, Ohio – The Wilds’ southern white rhinoceros herd has grown with the exciting arrival of a newborn calf. The male calf was born during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to mother, Kali. The Animal Management team notes that Kali and her little one are both doing well. The calf, who is currently unnamed, is nursing alongside his mother and appears to be strong and spunky.

CUMBERLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO