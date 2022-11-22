Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenLoudonville, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Knox Pages
Ohio Mr. Football: West Holmes quarterback among 7 statewide finalists
COLUMBUS -- The senior quarterback who led West Holmes to a perfect regular season and the Ohio Cardinal Conference title is a finalist for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA announced seven finalists for the award on Wednesday. The winner will...
Knox Pages
Rohler dominates in long-awaited return, leads MV to season-opening win over Centerburg
MOUNT VERNON -- Six-hundred-and-thirty-three days. That’s how long it had been since Hudson Rohler had played in a varsity basketball game.
Knox Pages
Mary Lou Baker
Mary Lou Astrup Baker passed away on November 17, 2022 at the age of 97 at Danbury Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 23, 1925 to Charles and Margaret (Curry) Astrup, in Akron, Ohio. Mary Lou graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron in 1943. She attended...
Knox Pages
Knox County Career Center's online auction of themed baskets returns to benefit Food For The Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Career Center is making your Christmas shopping easy this year as they are hosting an online auction benefiting Food For The Hungry. . This online silent auction features 11 themed gift baskets and 8 individual items/collections with a combined value of over $9,000!
Knox Pages
Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
Knox Pages
Birth of White Rhino calf at The Wilds celebrated for bringing hope to the future of his species
CUMBERLAND, Ohio – The Wilds’ southern white rhinoceros herd has grown with the exciting arrival of a newborn calf. The male calf was born during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to mother, Kali. The Animal Management team notes that Kali and her little one are both doing well. The calf, who is currently unnamed, is nursing alongside his mother and appears to be strong and spunky.
Knox Pages
Danville Police reports Nov. 14 to 24
DANVILLE -- Danville Police officers filed these reports from Nov. 14 to 24. Chief Daniel J. Weckesser made these law reports available.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 22 & 23
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports at the end of their respective shifts.
Comments / 0