WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for felony burglary and theft, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 58-year-old man is behind bars for felony burglary and theft charges in Auburn, say police. According to Auburn authorities, Gerald Sebastion Trimble was arrested on Nov. 18. The arrest stemmed from Auburn officers responding to reports of a burglary at a business on the 200...
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
WTVM
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga Police searching for woman wanted on alleged property theft
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the public’s help finding an at-large woman with a warrant out for her arrest. Alesia Key Howard, 60, is wanted for Property of Theft in the first degree. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Howard,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WSFA
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting and say a juvenile suspect is now in custody. According to police, Nathan Miller, 20, died on the scene Monday afternoon in the area of Villas Lane. WSFA 12 News found the scene at an...
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel
Montgomery Fire Rescue officials have arrested the man they say is responsible for a 3-alarm fire at the old County Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery. 30 year old Darryl Lamar Jackson is charged with 1st Degree Arson. Officials say video surveillance developed Jackson as a suspect and...
Wetumpka Herald
Police seeking identity of theft suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Monday investigators released a photograph of the suspect where a crime occurred in the 500 block of Arba Street in Montgomery in October. “The Montgomery Police Department is requesting assistance identifying...
Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
WTVM
Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
