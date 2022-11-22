ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WSFA

1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn man arrested for felony burglary and theft, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 58-year-old man is behind bars for felony burglary and theft charges in Auburn, say police. According to Auburn authorities, Gerald Sebastion Trimble was arrested on Nov. 18. The arrest stemmed from Auburn officers responding to reports of a burglary at a business on the 200...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in 3-Alarm Fire at Vacant Hotel

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials have arrested the man they say is responsible for a 3-alarm fire at the old County Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery. 30 year old Darryl Lamar Jackson is charged with 1st Degree Arson. Officials say video surveillance developed Jackson as a suspect and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Police seeking identity of theft suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Monday investigators released a photograph of the suspect where a crime occurred in the 500 block of Arba Street in Montgomery in October. “The Montgomery Police Department is requesting assistance identifying...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash

A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

