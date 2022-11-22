On Monday, November 21, 2022, Patricia Burge Blue went to be with her Lord and Savior. Maw-maw Pat, as she was lovingly referred to by her family, friends and many who loved her, was a bright light in a dark world. Her family was her greatest joy and her most prized possession. She was an employee of the East Baton Rouge school board for 30 years until she retired in 2005. In her retirement, she loved spending time with her daughter, Krissi, and grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson. She loved shopping and having a good time. Patricia brought so much joy to her immediate family but also to her extended family including many cousins and friends. They loved her more than words could ever express. Besides the love she had for her family, she loved her precious fur babies.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO