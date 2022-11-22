Read full article on original website
Muriel Lascola Cavat
Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
Leo Jackson
Leo Jackson, 79, resident of Los Angeles, CA, passed away October 5, 2022. Funeral service Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Leroy Bowers
Leroy Bowers passed away early in the morning of Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the age of 62. Leroy was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He later found a community in the Loranger/Husser area. He was one who would never forget a face, and found a friend in whatever situation he was in. A generous and giving person, he was always at his aunt’s restaurant volunteering in any way he could. His family meant the world to him, and he was always the one to remember the little things. His impression on others will be felt amongst the people whose lives he touched and in the numerous relationships he has built throughout the years.
Patricia Burge Blue
On Monday, November 21, 2022, Patricia Burge Blue went to be with her Lord and Savior. Maw-maw Pat, as she was lovingly referred to by her family, friends and many who loved her, was a bright light in a dark world. Her family was her greatest joy and her most prized possession. She was an employee of the East Baton Rouge school board for 30 years until she retired in 2005. In her retirement, she loved spending time with her daughter, Krissi, and grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson. She loved shopping and having a good time. Patricia brought so much joy to her immediate family but also to her extended family including many cousins and friends. They loved her more than words could ever express. Besides the love she had for her family, she loved her precious fur babies.
Charles “Charley” Winston Mapes
Charles “Charley” Winston Mapes, age 70, passed away peacefully while in Hospice care November 20, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana. He is survived by his partner, Dawn Mapes; his daughters, Cinnamon Mapes, Christian Bowman, Lindsey Mapes, and Leah Mapes; his sisters, Linda Lowe, Kathleen Liner, Cora Ann Godwin and Shirlee Mapes; seven beautiful grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Stevens Mapes and Winston Mapes; his son, Jude Aaron Mapes; and his brothers, Harold Mapes, Jeffery Mapes and Steven Mapes. Charley was a master carpenter whose beautiful work enhanced the lives of so many in our community. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, November 30th at the VFW Post 3652 Hall located at 15800 DeMarco Lane in Hammond from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on Thursday, January 11, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Edgar D. and Huguette Fernandez McGehee. Edgar was a US Navy...
James Vernell Hamilton
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night November 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of’all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Ruth McDaniel Smith
Ruth Alyne McDaniel Smith departed this world peacefully in Franklinton, Louisiana on Monday, November 21, 2022, after 73 joyful years of life. She was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on March 25, 1949. She was a life-long resident of Washington Parish, living in Bogalusa and Franklinton. Ruthie was a 1969 graduate...
Gonzales, Bergeron selected as Woman & Man of the Year by Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
Earlier this week, Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa announced their annual Man and Woman of the Year winners for 2022. This year, the organization chose to "recognize two selfless, giving, compassionate individuals: Carlee White Gonzales and Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr., our 2022-2023 Woman and Man of the Year!" Gonzales was recently...
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
