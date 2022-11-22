Read full article on original website
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
kjan.com
Teenager from Ringgold County dies following an SUV rollover accident
(Ringgold County, Iowa) – A single-vehicle, rollover accident Friday evening in Ringgold County, claimed the life of a teenager. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2009 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 15-year-old Abbi Overholser, from Benton, was traveling south on Ringgold County Road P-33, south of Diagonal at around 7-p.m., when the teen swerved to avoid a deer on the road.
kmaland.com
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
kjan.com
2 men from Lenox arrested Monday on drug & other charges
(Lenox, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, Deputies with the Taylor, Ringgold, Adams, and Union County Sheriff’s Offices, along with Officers with the Creston and Afton Police Department, with the use of Multi Jurisdictional Entry Team (MJET), executed a search warrant in the 500 block of West Ohio Street in Lenox for controlled substance violations. Two men were taken into custody:
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
kmaland.com
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
kmaland.com
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report: 11/23/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday afternoon, reported four recent arrests. On Sunday (11/20), deputies arrested 39-year-old Tawnya Larsen, of Audubon, for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was later released on her own recognizance (ROR) Last Saturday, 29-year-old Morgan Beauchamp, of Atlantic, for OWI 1st Offense....
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
KETV.com
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
kjan.com
High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project to Begin
(Sidney, Iowa) – Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office say because of the higher-than-normal car fatalities in the last couple years, and a lower percentage of seatbelt usage, the County has been asked to participate in the High Five Project to lower the number of major accidents and increase the percentage of seatbelt usage. That will be done through special projects involving the state patrol and deputies with a focus on seatbelt enforcement. The cost of not wearing or wearing improper is $175.50.
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen sentenced to decades in prison in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — Makhi Woolridge-Jones was 16 years old when he fatally shot 21-year-old Trequez Swift at Westroads Mall, sending other shoppers fleeing. Woolridge-Jones, now 17, will be in his 50s when he's first eligible to be released from prison. Monday, Douglas County District Judge James Masteller sentenced Woolridge-Jones to...
KCCI.com
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
