finehomesandliving.com
4 Reasons Why Utah is Becoming a Popular Living Destination
It is always a big decision to move home, especially when you decide to start a new chapter in your life by moving to a different part of the country. Trying to sort everything out for your new life, from finding a job to schooling for your kids, can be daunting. If you can make moving home as smooth a transition as possible that will make things easier. Search comfortable move in ready homes Utah, for instance, you will see that if you move to Utah there is a ready-made home waiting for you in this amazing and friendly location.
kslnewsradio.com
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
Utah couple delivers firewood, food, more to remote parts of Navajo Nation
Albert and Marita Farley have a month’s supply of firewood in tow to donate to people in a remote part of the Navajo Nation.
25 Weird Things You’ll See In Utah Homes
It’s no secret that Utahns are often seen as a peculiar people. From the way many of us dress(T-shirts under tank tops anyone?) to the way that we swear, people have made lots of observations about the differences between us in the beehive state and the rest of the world.
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
KUTV
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah
KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
ksl.com
Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities
HEBER CITY — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. "And after all...
cohaitungchi.com
35 Best & Fun Things To Do In St. George (Utah)
St. George, Utah is a southwestern city in the Beehive State. Known for its breathtaking natural landscape, this destination is a dream come true for outdoor enthusiasts. Home to beautiful national parks, sandstone cliffs, breathtaking canyons, dunes, and several large reservoirs, the city is rife with opportunities for outdoor adventure.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
To save the drying Great Salt Lake, officials must preserve the largest river that feeds it
On a dam at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in northern Utah, the roughly 500-mile Bear River meets the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes and wasps swarmed the hunters and fishermen preparing for a day on the water on a recent morning, making these thousands of acres of marshlands seem less than inviting.
ksl.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
kcpw.org
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
kjzz.com
Southern Utah property manager arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A property manager in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments from multiple tenants. Cedar City police said Lindsi Myers, 29, worked for a property management company and accepted rent payments from multiple tenants directly to her personal Venmo account. They said...
Comments / 0