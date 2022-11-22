ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

finehomesandliving.com

4 Reasons Why Utah is Becoming a Popular Living Destination

It is always a big decision to move home, especially when you decide to start a new chapter in your life by moving to a different part of the country. Trying to sort everything out for your new life, from finding a job to schooling for your kids, can be daunting. If you can make moving home as smooth a transition as possible that will make things easier. Search comfortable move in ready homes Utah, for instance, you will see that if you move to Utah there is a ready-made home waiting for you in this amazing and friendly location.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Weird Things You’ll See In Utah Homes

It’s no secret that Utahns are often seen as a peculiar people. From the way many of us dress(T-shirts under tank tops anyone?) to the way that we swear, people have made lots of observations about the differences between us in the beehive state and the rest of the world.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities

HEBER CITY — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. "And after all...
UTAH STATE
cohaitungchi.com

35 Best & Fun Things To Do In St. George (Utah)

St. George, Utah is a southwestern city in the Beehive State. Known for its breathtaking natural landscape, this destination is a dream come true for outdoor enthusiasts. Home to beautiful national parks, sandstone cliffs, breathtaking canyons, dunes, and several large reservoirs, the city is rife with opportunities for outdoor adventure.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE

