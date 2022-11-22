Read full article on original website
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Rivalry Week
Rivalry week is made for upsets, but which teams are in the most danger in Week 13? Our college football upset picks tell the tale. College football rivalries are just built differently. The bad blood runs deeper and thicker, every game feels like life or death for the fans, and chaos is always in order. As such, there’s no better week for upsets than the final week of the regular season.
SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week
By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
The Detroit Pistons once-again turning into the best bet in the NBA
Even though the Detroit Pistons only won 23 games last season, they were secretly one of the best bets in the NBA. There is often value to be found for bettors that follow the bad teams closely, especially when those bad teams are involved in close games. The Pistons had a streak of covering the spread in 21 straight games last season, as the sports books were slow to catch on that the Pistons weren’t getting blown out much, even though they continued to lose.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Chiefs Good Bet Despite Massive Spread
The Kansas City Chiefs are the big favorites of the week, favored by over two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles lost to the Saints last week, which was without Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Now, this severely undermanned team has to go on the road to face the best quarterback in the game when he’s on top of his game.
