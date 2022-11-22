Read full article on original website
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year. Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
nbc15.com
Fraud investigators warn of ‘deposit fraud’ increase for young adults
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People 30 and younger are increasingly susceptible to deposit fraud. Experts say college students are particularly vulnerable. According to a recent study shared by UW Credit Union, more than 50% of deposit fraud cases target individuals under the age of 25. UW Credit Union cited a recent study that said people under 20 years old face the highest number of online fraud attempts with 48% impacting college students.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
WIFR
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
1440 WROK Radio
Woman Charged in Death of 50-Year-Old Rockford Man
A crash in the village of New Milford, Illinois just south of Rockford earlier this month resulted in the death of a Rockford man, and the woman who allegedly hit him has now been charged. According to the press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Kelsey L. Schaffer...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam>:. SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
Rockford Man Convicted Of Robbing Banks In Rockford And Belvidere
A federal jury has convicted a Rockford man of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. Demontrion Dehsan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Back, 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on Apr. 7 2021, and $4,409 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Heights man charged with indecent solicitation of a child
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Round Lake Heights man was charged with indecent solicitation after he was caught in a sting operation trying to meet with a child to engage in sexual acts Tuesday. Julio Rojas, 61, began communicating online with undercover detectives posing as a girl under the age...
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
Channel 3000
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges
MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating A Double Shooting on the West Side
12:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Arcadia Terrace for reports of. shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers observed a sedan driving away. Officers conducted. a traffic stop on the vehicle and located two adult female shooting victims with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Mail Truck…
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. HRFD:. Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters responded to a 2-vehicle accident on the morning of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft, and an “in progress property” on the West Side.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft,. And an “in progress property”
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
