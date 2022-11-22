ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

nbc15.com

Fraud investigators warn of ‘deposit fraud’ increase for young adults

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People 30 and younger are increasingly susceptible to deposit fraud. Experts say college students are particularly vulnerable. According to a recent study shared by UW Credit Union, more than 50% of deposit fraud cases target individuals under the age of 25. UW Credit Union cited a recent study that said people under 20 years old face the highest number of online fraud attempts with 48% impacting college students.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK Radio

Woman Charged in Death of 50-Year-Old Rockford Man

A crash in the village of New Milford, Illinois just south of Rockford earlier this month resulted in the death of a Rockford man, and the woman who allegedly hit him has now been charged. According to the press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Kelsey L. Schaffer...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County

SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home

An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges

MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating A Double Shooting on the West Side

12:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Arcadia Terrace for reports of. shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, officers observed a sedan driving away. Officers conducted. a traffic stop on the vehicle and located two adult female shooting victims with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Crashes Into A Mail Truck…

HRFD:. Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters responded to a 2-vehicle accident on the morning of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…

Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
ROCKFORD, IL

