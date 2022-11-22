ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

Former Louisiana priest pleads guilty to obscenity charges

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

PEARL RIVER, La. ( WGNO ) — A former Pearl River Priest pleaded guilty to felony obscenity Monday (Nov. 21), on charges from a 2020 incident in which he was discovered having sex with two woman on the altar of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church.

39-year-old Travis Clark’s plea earned him a sentence of three years supervised probation and a $1,000 fine. Clark was arrested in October 2020 after a passerby said he saw Clark having sex with the women through a church window.

The church has since replaced the altar, after burning the original. Archbishop Gregory Aymond reconsecrated the church, by sprinkling holy water on the new altar, walls and parishioners.

Clark was removed from the ministry.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans agreed with to today’s sentence.

According to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, Clark has already paid $8,000 in restitution.

