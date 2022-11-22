Read full article on original website
Black Friday Switch Deal: Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For Best Price Yet
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for only $29 for Black Friday. This deal is only available at Walmart at this time, and it just came back in stock today (November 25). It was on sale for this price earlier this week at Walmart and Amazon, but both retailers sold out. It's possible Amazon will have its own restock soon. That said, Walmart definitely could sell out again.
Elden Ring Is Discounted To Just $35 For Black Friday
2022 has been a blockbuster year for video games, but out of all the titles released so far, Elden Ring has staked a claim as one of the best around. If you've been looking to jump into From Software's elegant masterpiece of fantasy, the good news is that there are Black Friday deals on right now that slash the price significantly on this challenging sandbox adventure.
Gotham Knights Is Only $35, Collector's Edition Gets Steep Discount Too
Gotham Knights, which was released in October, is on sale at Walmart for $35. This includes both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 physical editions. That's 50% off original $70 price tag--a pretty good deal for a game recently launched. Alternatively, you can grab the massive $300 Collector's Edition for only $160 at Amazon.
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Battlefield 2042 Is Just $10 For PS5, PS4, And Xbox At Amazon
Battlefield 2042 is down to just $10 (down from $20 for current-gen and $16 for last-gen) on Amazon for Black Friday. You can grab the PS5, PS4, or Xbox versions at this super low price for a limited time. The PC version (either Steam or EA Origin) is also on...
Dozens Of Arcade1Up Cabinets Get Big Discounts For Black Friday
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Arcade1Up makes some of the most popular arcade cabinets on the market, and for Black Friday 2022, a large chunk of its catalog is on sale. This includes everything from conventional standing cabinets and gaming tables to miniature countercades for those who don't have room for a larger model. As is the case with most Black Friday sales, these aren’t likely to stick around very long--so be sure to check them out while you can.
Get Bayonetta 3 For $45 Right Now
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale ahead of Black Friday. The game is currently marked down to $45 on Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Amazon Is Selling Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury For Just $40
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is on sale at Amazon for just $40 (normally $60). The discount applies to physical and digital versions of the game. Deals on first-party Nintendo games are rare, so this is a prime opportunity to grab Mario’s latest outing for Nintendo Switch if you’ve been holding off.
Some Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Players Are Asking For Refunds
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release has been plagued by bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to useful exploits, to a more frustrating set of game crashes and performance issues. Coupled with complaints about the game's design, some fans have decided to seek refunds for their copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
Masahiro Sakurai Seemingly Teases Kid Icarus: Uprising For Nintendo Switch
Budding YouTube star and occasional game developer Masahiro Sakurai has posted another insightful video to his channel, which focuses on the difficulty system in 2012's Kid Icarus: Uprising for the 3DS… but not without throwing in a potential hint regarding the game's future at the end. After explaining his...
14 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
In the video above, we cover 14 facts, tips and tricks that aren’t quite as well known, ranging from secrets to glitches, so me that are pretty simple and others that are fairly complex. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been out for four years at this point, and players have found some amazing things, intended or not, that keep the game and its sense of discovery feeling fresh.
Best Black Friday Deals - Gaming Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The best Black Friday gaming deals include a wide variety of video games, controllers, headsets, and adjacent tech products. There are so many gaming products that are discounted to their lowest price ever, so there's plenty to consider when shopping this week. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Get Harvestella On Nintendo Switch For $50 Right Now
Square Enix's Harvestella is on sale for Nintendo Switch at just $50 (original price $60) right now at Amazon and GameStop. It launched just a few weeks ago on November 4 for Nintendo Switch and PC, making this Harvestella's lowest price so far. If you're looking to get Harvestella on...
The Best Switch Controller Is Discounted For Black Friday
The best controller for your Switch that you can get your hands on right now, pun fully intended, just got a nice little discount for Black Friday. It's not the official Switch Pro controller, which is actually a little bit more affordable, but rather the superb 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth controller, for just $64.39.
Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike. Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of...
Grab This Steeply Discounted 400GB MicroSD For Switch Or Steam Deck
One of the best and easiest gifts that you can grab during Black Friday is a microSD card with a large amount of storage space. Available at Amazon, the SanDisk 400GB microSD card is just $31 right now. Alternatively, you can also drop a bit of extra cash on the...
Limited-Edition Sonic Xbox Controller Is On Sale For Black Friday
Celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers by getting a discounted limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog wireless Xbox controller, made by Razer, for $180--$20 off the original price of $200. The product comes with a charging stand, and the controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Note...
Get A Free Metroidvania On GOG For A Limited Time
GOG is giving away a free PC game, Narita Boy, for a 48-hour period. It's available now until November 25 on 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. To claim a free copy, head to the link above, click on "go to giveaway," and select "add to library." You need...
Best Board Game Black Friday Deals: Villainous, Catan, Wingspan, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is bringing more than great deals on video games, as right now you can snag some of the best board games around at incredibly low prices. Whether you want a quirky party game, family-friendly adventure, or highly nuanced strategy game, board games of all kinds are included in the savings.
