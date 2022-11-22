Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
WSVN-TV
22 Haitian migrants repatriated after rescue off Florida Keys
NEAR RODRIGUEZ KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Nearly two dozen Haitian migrants have been sent back to their home country days after they were spotted on board an overloaded boat off the Florida Keys. According to officials, a good Samaritan spotted the vessel near Rodriguez Key, about 25 miles offshore,...
WSVN-TV
Kitten rescued from storm drain in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday rescue had Miami Fire Rescue doing some drain work that saved a little life. On Wednesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in reference to a cat stuck in a storm drain.
Comments / 0