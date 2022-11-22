ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSVN-TV

22 Haitian migrants repatriated after rescue off Florida Keys

NEAR RODRIGUEZ KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Nearly two dozen Haitian migrants have been sent back to their home country days after they were spotted on board an overloaded boat off the Florida Keys. According to officials, a good Samaritan spotted the vessel near Rodriguez Key, about 25 miles offshore,...
FLORIDA STATE
Kitten rescued from storm drain in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday rescue had Miami Fire Rescue doing some drain work that saved a little life. On Wednesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in reference to a cat stuck in a storm drain.
MIAMI, FL

