Related
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Year-End DWI Crackdown on Minnesota Roads Starts Wednesday
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s annual year-end DWI crackdown starts Wednesday. A news release from the state Office of Traffic Safety says state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers are partaking in a statewide DWI enforcement campaign that runs from November 23 through December 31. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and other substances throughout the holiday season.
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
‘Best Places to Live in Minnesota’ Includes a SE MN City
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In Minnesota
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota
The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
Minnesota Set Export Record in 3rd Quarter
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota experienced a surge in export activity during the third quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is reporting the state's export total rose 28% to a record high of $7.3 billion when compared to the same three-month period a year ago. Since the beginning of this year, shipments of agricultural, mining, and manufactured products to other nations are up 18% from last year.
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
Light Up SE Minnesota in 2022: Show Us Your Holiday Light Displays to Win $500 Cash
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love Christmas. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 18th we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and...
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota
Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Thanksgiving countdown is on and right now, a lot of us are realizing we have no idea how to cook the favorite family dishes that everyone expects to enjoy on the big turkey day. My mom is coming up from Iowa to join us this year in Minnesota and I actually just texted her this message:
How Old is Too Old to Shovel Minnesota’s Snow?
Don't ask John Gustafson or Max Goldman, the beloved characters of 'Grumpy Old Men' fame, 'How Old is Too Old to Shovel Snow?' You just might get a big, "Why don’t you do the world a favor and take your lower lip and pull it over your head and swallow?”
Help Minnesotans in Recovery Get Through The Holidays with These Valuable Tips
You're in recovery from your addiction! Hats off to you! It's not an easy road but getting your life back is the greatest gift you could ever give yourself and those that care about you. Now that you're on that road to recovery, you still need help navigating through the...
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
