Minnesota State

Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MINNESOTA STATE
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Year-End DWI Crackdown on Minnesota Roads Starts Wednesday

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota’s annual year-end DWI crackdown starts Wednesday. A news release from the state Office of Traffic Safety says state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers are partaking in a statewide DWI enforcement campaign that runs from November 23 through December 31. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and other substances throughout the holiday season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In Minnesota

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
MINNESOTA STATE
Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota

The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Set Export Record in 3rd Quarter

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota experienced a surge in export activity during the third quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is reporting the state's export total rose 28% to a record high of $7.3 billion when compared to the same three-month period a year ago. Since the beginning of this year, shipments of agricultural, mining, and manufactured products to other nations are up 18% from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook

According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
MINNESOTA STATE
Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota

Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Thanksgiving countdown is on and right now, a lot of us are realizing we have no idea how to cook the favorite family dishes that everyone expects to enjoy on the big turkey day. My mom is coming up from Iowa to join us this year in Minnesota and I actually just texted her this message:
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Rochester, MN
