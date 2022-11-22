'Tis the Season for a Gift Exchange, and We've Got 35 Great Gifts Under $50 for Yankee Swap

iStock

When it comes to choosing the perfect present for a Yankee Swap gift exchange, the pressure to select something creative and memorable often proves paralyzing. Get moving again by taking a gander at the 35 Yankee Swap gift ideas featured below—all of which are unisex and under $50 in price.

Before you thumb through this list and wonder where all the gag gifts are, however, it may be useful to explain how Yankee Swap gifts differ from those given in white elephant exchanges or Dirty Santa swaps.

White elephant gifts tend to be silly, like these totally inexplicable but indisputably hilarious "handerpants"—underpants for your hands, obviously. When people steal presents at white elephant exchanges, they do so out of a desire to obtain the funniest gift, or to rid themselves of an item that no one wants to be stuck with in the end.

Gifts for Yankee Swap, on the other hand, tend to be more appealing and substantial. This is because the goal of Yankee Swap is to get your mitts on the most desirable gift of the lot. When all the gifts are great, the competition becomes fierce—and fun too!

With the gift ideas featured below, people will swap for your present over and over at this year's Yankee Swap party.

35 Best Yankee Swap Gift Ideas

People have been pretending to talk into bananas since the invention of the telephone. With this fun handset, you can stop pretending and start talking to friends and family on this piece of fruit.

Enjoy indoor gardening all year long with this hydroponic growth system that can be set up on a table or countertop in your home. Nourish your own flowers, fruits, and/or vegetables with this unit's LED growth light and quiet water-circulation system.

Party guests who aspire to be baristas at home will love this frother, which allows users to heat milk or whip it to create hot dense foam, hot airy foam or cold froth.

Laugh until you cry as you and your loved ones use writing prompts and word magnets to create absurdly comical sentences in this game for three to six players aged 17 and older.

Handy in an emergency or on a more everyday basis, this battery-powered emergency weather radio and portable power bank can be charged by solar power or emergency crank. Features a flashlight, an SOS alarm and access to urgent news broadcasts via NOAA and AM/FM stations.

Bring your firepit indoors with this concrete tabletop model, which can be powered by a variety of different alcohol fuels. The stylish marble base of the unit protects the surface below from the fire's heat.

Use the five presets on this 1.7-liter electric kettle to set the optimal temperatures for coffee and a variety of teas too. The digital readout on the side makes monitoring the temperature a cinch.

Prevent your skin from drying out with this desert beauty. An ultrasonic, portable USB-chargeable cactus humidifier that is perfect for home or office use.

Give an eco-friendly gift in the form of an attractive, lightweight dinnerware set made of naturally degradable wheat straw fiber. These dishwasher-safe, microwave-friendly dishes are BPA-free and shatter-proof too.

Why give the gift of one visit to a pricey masseuse when you can give someone a heated massager they can keep? Great for soothing back, neck and shoulder pain.

Experience the richness of French press coffee—and keep it warm long after you make it—with this insulated one-liter model. All parts are dishwasher safe, including the two extra filter screens included here.

An endlessly entertaining variation of the classic game of telephone that involves illustrations and an abundance of gut-busting hilarity. Play with as few as four players, or as many as 12 (more is always merrier with this award-winning party game!).

Get in on the vinyl resurgence by gifting this record player! With its portable suitcase design, you can close it up, take it with you, and send your smartphone audio through its speakers via Bluetooth wherever you go.

Is it an alarm clock or a smartphone charger? Oh wait—this handsome little devil is both.

Bring a touch of class and technology to your table with these stylish electric salt and pepper grinders. Season your food with the touch of a button!

Locate your lost keys, purse, or even your phone—whether they are nearby or far away—with these handy Tile Mate trackers. Comes with two trackers, both of which are water-resistant and iOS and Android Compatible.

17. WAITIEE Wireless Fast-Charging Station for Apple iWatch, AirPods Pro, iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy Phone Series, $36.99 on Amazon

Trade in your tangled mess of charging cables for a wireless charging station that can power up multiple devices all at once and in one place. Check the product listing for information about device compatibility.

Impress your guests with a spread of charcuterie, cheese, fruits, veggies, dips and sauces. This natural bamboo cheeseboard comes with a round fruit tray, sampling forks, serving utensils, sauce cups and more.

The party is portable with this clip-on Bluetooth speaker from JBL. This waterproof device is available in a variety of colors, will play for up to 10 hours, and pairs with your phone to function as a stellar speakerphone thanks to noise-canceling technology.

Warm up this winter with this wearable microfleece blanket that features sleeves, foot pockets, and a front pouch for a phone or remote. Available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Move your office to the couch with this portable lap desk, which features a mouse pad and phone holder. The underside is cushioned to keep your lap cool and comfortable while you work.

Stop struggling with corkscrews and let this electric wine opener do all the hard work. This rechargeable device comes with a foil cutter and sits in an attractive charging base that is ready for display.

23. Thoughtfully Gourmet World Traveler Suitcase Hot Sauce Gift Set, $34.95 on Amazon

Set your mouth on fire with this sizzling set of 15 different bottles of hot sauce from around the world. Included in this vegan and vegetarian collection of three-ounce bottles are Oaxaca Tequila Lime, Havana Habanero, Tahitian Sweet Jalapeño, and many more taste-bud frying flavors.

24. Rainbow Socks - Men's Women's - Sushi Socks Box Salmon Cucumber Maki - 2 Pairs S, $19.99 on Amazon

Forget the kind of sushi you eat—this is sushi for your feet! These two pairs of socks are colorful and cleverly packaged to resemble the sushi one purchases at the supermarket.

This sound machine that doubles as a nightlight can help you or your infant conk out at the end of a long day. Choose from 24 settings, including white noise, pink noise, brown noise, ocean waves, rain, a lullaby and more.

Give yourself an afternoon boost with cold brew from this one-quart, leak-proof coffee maker. Store your brew for up to two weeks in your refrigerator in this BPA-free, shatter-proof pitcher.

Fill your room with moonlight with this spherical, USB-powered lamp that sits on a wooden stand. Use the accompanying remote to choose from 16 different colors of light!

Experience the comforting power of this glass-bead-filled, microfiber weighted blanket. The pressure of this blanket on the body feels similar to a hug or being held—both great sensations to experience during stressful times.

Your coffee will never go cold when you use this gravity-induction heating plate. Comes with a ceramic mug, but any mug you sit on the plate will activate the warmer automatically, keeping your beverage cozy.

Add beauty and light to any room with this lovely 18-inch tall tree. With adjustable branches and 48 warm white LED bulbs, you can shape it any way you like and use it to add ambiance to any space.

This unique light-up word clock with a copper finish tells time in five-minute intervals. Plug it in at work or home to add a decorative flourish to the room.

Treat yourself to a luxurious bath with help from this tray that can expand to fit the width of your tub. Sip wine and soak in an Epsom salt bath while you catch up on your favorite Netflix shows on your tablet—a wonderful way to unwind after work!

Keep all your fingers intact while cutting your vegetables quickly with this safe and handy kitchen gadget. Features 30 different presets for adjusting the thickness of the cuts, and you can slice, dice, julienne and make matchstick cuts too.

Bake, serve or store individual casseroles, crème brûlées, soufflés, and more in these glazed ceramic miniature Dutch ovens. Safe for dishwashers, microwaves and ovens too.

A whimsical and menacing card game in which up to eight players, ages 13 and older, endeavor to protect their own bunnies, destroy their opponents' bunnies, and collect as many carrots as possible in hopes of possessing the winning Magic Carrot. An addictive, playfully vindictive experience that becomes even more demented with the purchase of the game's available booster packs.

