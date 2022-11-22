Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Logs helper in second game
Chychrun notched an assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes. Chychrun didn't get a point in his season debut Monday versus the Predators, but he didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old's eight shots led the Coyotes in the upset win in Raleigh. He'll be featured in a top-four role with power-play time as Arizona tries to find a trade partner for Chychrun, who has requested a move to a more competitive team. Many fantasy managers likely stashed him on injured reserve early in the year, but it's always worth checking to see if he's on the waiver wire.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 30-point mark
Karlsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson's 30th point of the campaign set up a Timo Meier tally late in the first period. Considering Karlsson had just 35 points in 50 contests last year, getting to 30 points in 22 games this season is a massive uptick in offense for the star defenseman. He's added 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 25:15 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes more than he saw last season. This is some of the best hockey the 32-year-old has ever played, so enjoy the ride.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The goal snapped a four-game point drought and 11-game goalless skid for the center. Karlsson started the year solid on offense, but he's slipped a bit in November. The center now has five goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
CBS Sports
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Provides help in return
Oshie was credited with two assists and a team-high seven hits during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Flyers. Listed as day-to-day earlier Wednesday, Oshie (lower body) participated in Wednesday's morning skate and team officials determined it was time for the veteran to return after missing 11 games. The 35-year-old right winger was slated to start on the second line with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov and earned an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period, power-play tally. He also helped Milano score with 2:58 remaining to send the game into overtime. Oshie added three shots and two blocks as the Capitals snapped a four-game winless streak.
CBS Sports
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid showing
Brogdon posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas. Brogdon scored in double figures for the second straight game and secured his best rebounding performance since Nov. 7 against Memphis, when he notched 10 boards. The Virginia product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five contests.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests, en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
