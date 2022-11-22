ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision

The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game. While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected. CBS has decided to go with one of...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/25: Scorched Earth, Incoming GOATs, and Laser Beam Eyes

Against all odds, I’m back this morning, coffee in hand, doing a newswire based around the puny selection of stories available to us the day after Thanksgiving. It’s odd, however, that this newswire makes me feel like a somewhat restrained, mature, even-keeled commentator. I’m not out there leveling people, ripping apart the vultures you find in this industry or calling for everyone to be fired. Nope, I just sort of roll with it, having seen this soap opera play out year after year. I guess I’m a bit numb to it, and can’t really get my eyeballs to fire lasers because of my loathing about how Browns fans are treated to crap year after year. Maybe they’re burned out after twenty years of scorching the earth.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from […] The post Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mother Jones

Herschel Walker Has a History of Standing Up For Violent Men

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Among the most-discussed aspects of Herschel Walker’s campaign for the US Senate seat in Georgia are the allegations he had episodes of violence and threatening to commit violence—allegations he later dismissed as the side effects of a mental illness known as Dissociative Identity Disorder, from which he now claims he is “healed.”
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Rachaad White fantasy owners will be thrilled with Leonard Fournette injury update

In recent weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White has slowly earned himself an increasing workload. In Week 10, this reached an all-time high. As the Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks, Rachaad White played in 64% of the team’s offensive snaps. He finished the day reaching career highs across the board. On […] The post Rachaad White fantasy owners will be thrilled with Leonard Fournette injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update

Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win

The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the […] The post Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy