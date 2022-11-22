ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Historic collages piece together past Forest Grovers

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiG4a_0jK5PcMR00 The exhibit is open at 19th and Main Streets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A collection of collages piece together Forest Grove as it was. The photos of generations of suffragists, shopkeepers, barbers, dentists, pharmacists and others are on display at the Friends of Historic Forest Grove's museum downtown.

"My collages aren't some masterpiece, they're just storytelling through images. It's just a fun way to tell a history of someone and remember them," volunteer Savoie Tintary said.

The collages tell the stories of notable Forest Grovers, such as Harry Crosley who opened a photo studio in the 1880s, Alfred Carlton Gilbert who won Olympic gold in the pole vault and invented the Erector Set and Myrtle Pease Hatfield, a suffragist and teacher who died suddenly in 1913.

The colleges also depict landmarks such as the Forest Theater, open from 1947 to 2020, a highly profitable milk condensery open from 1902 to 1929 and Paterson's Furniture Store.

The project, which contains 17 works, was inspired by the Friends of Historic Forest Grove's annual historical cemetery tour, as well as the city's 150th anniversary and the Grand Lodge's 100th anniversary.

"This project, it's ongoing, so if anybody wants to give me photos, I'm always using them in different projects," Tintary said.

The exhibit is open at the museum at 19th and Main Streets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at least through Dec. 14.

