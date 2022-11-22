Read full article on original website
Related
These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls
Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
What to Expect At Tinsel and Tails Craft and Bake Sale
You can expect to see some adorable animals looking for their forever homes. You can expect to see some delightful baked goods, and amazing craft items too!. Plus you can expect to be a part of a whole crowd supporting the work of the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Tinsel and...
Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland
After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Sioux Falls Dogs Aren’t Hungry For These Thanksgiving Foods
The Thanksgiving holiday only means one thing. Food and lots of it. It's a time to gather with family and friends to enjoy a delicious turkey and those awesome side dishes. It's also one of the major holidays that dogs hope to have a little taste of all that yummy food.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History
It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Jingle All the Way, the Annual Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run Is Coming Up
Just because the temperatures here in the Sioux Empire have taken an about-face and are now starting to resemble the deep freeze of winter, doesn't mean all of our outdoor activities have come to a screeching halt. One of the area's most anticipated outdoor running events is right around the...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
Sioux Falls Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers For Holiday Season
It’s hard to believe, but the holidays have once again snuck up on us! People appear to be in a generous and cheerful mood during the season of giving. In fact, a popular donation event of the holidays has returned to stores and various businesses around the Sioux Empire.
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
Brookings ‘Gifting for Good’ Gives You a Jump on Holiday Giving
Not only will you find truly creative and unique gifts during this event, but you'll be donating to five organizations that are an integral part of the Brookings community, which in turn, adds to South Dakota's thriving economy. "Gifting for Good" is going on in Brookings from November 17 through...
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo
Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
Comedian Costaki Economopoulos Coming Back to South Dakota
B1027 fans, here's your chance to see one of your favorite stand-up comedians in person. You hear him every Tuesday morning during the football season on B102.7 when he joins the Bob and Tom Show, cracking wise on what's going on in the NFL. Football fans tune in each week...
Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This
Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
A South Dakota Old Fashioned Christmas Worship Service Dec. 3rd
The Holiday Season is busy. There are presents to buy, invitations to be sent, gatherings to attend, family matters, and a whole lot more. It's go, go, go! But perhaps before everything kicks into high gear, you'd like something a little... old-fashioned. Well, make plans now to attend the 9th...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0