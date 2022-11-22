ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls

Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland

After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History

It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?

Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This

Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
