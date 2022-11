The youngest victim of the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., on Tuesday was a 16-year-old employee, authorities announced. Officials released the name of the boy, Fernando Chavez-Barron, on Friday, two days after they released the names of the five other victims, all of whom were adults. Family and friends held a vigil for Chavez-Barron in the Walmart’s parking lot on Thursday.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO