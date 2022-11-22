A new book has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II knew she had ‘limited time left’ and was ‘determined to keep busy’ following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.“She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect”, one passage reads.The book even claims that the monarch was battling a rare form of bone marrow cancer in the months before her death.Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, has been written by royal author and historian Gyles Brandreth, and is set for release in December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedThousands of climate protesters march in Edinburgh on Global Day of ActionFirst look: Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone in I'm a Celeb penultimate episode

24 MINUTES AGO