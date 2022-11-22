Read full article on original website
Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk Joins ‘Across the Spider-Verse’
The Spider-Verse is getting even bigger. While the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will feature many of the characters from the original animated hit like Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen, there will be new characters as well, including Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 (who had a very brief cameo at the end of Into the Spider-Verse’s closing credits) and Jason Schwartzman as the super-villain the Spot.
‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Series Coming to Amazon
Spider-Man’s web is expanding to television in a big way. Amazon and Sony Pictures announced a deal that will begin to yield spinoff TV series based on Sony’s Spider-Man universe of Marvel characters. The first will be titled Silk: Spider Society, and will be produced by The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produce and write the Spider-Verse animated movies, will executive produce the show with longtime live-action Spidey producer Amy Pascal.
‘Wakanda Forever’: All the Plot Holes, and How to Explain Them
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After every Marvel movie, we ask readers and viewers of ScreenCrush and our YouTube channel for all the things they had trouble understanding. Then we do our best to explain all of these lingering questions and potential plot holes. Some of these issues are cases where viewers just didn’t pay close enough attention. (Pay closer attention!) Some are things that were legitimately unclear, but can be explained with a little bit of thinking. And one or two might be actual issues with the story. (Pay closer attention, Marvel!)
Guillermo Del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Footage From Unmade ‘At the Mountains of Madness’
Guillermo del Toro just joined Instagram, and in less than a week, he’s already one of the most interesting people to follow on the app. He’s shared photos from his home (which looks like something out of a horror movie), early tests of the puppet from his upcoming Pinocchio, and interesting objects from his movie collection. But for del Toro fans, the coolest moment came last night, when del Toro shared footage from one of his unmade projects.
‘Gears of War’ Getting a Movie and Animated Series on Netflix
One of the best-selling video gamed franchises of all time is finally getting an adaptation. Not just one though. Gears of War will get a film and a series. Multiple production companies have been trying to get a project rolling since at least 2007, but it seems that Netflix is the only one that has succeeded. For a time, New Line Cinema held the rights. Then, Universal was planning to produce a feature film around the time of the release of Gears Of War 4. That attempt also stalled out.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Scores Biggest November Opening Ever at Box Office
You’ll be shocked to learn that the latest Marvel movie is a massive hit. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in movie theaters across the country and around the world over the weekend, and exceeded most expert predictions for its box office performance. The film grossed an estimated $180 million in U.S. theaters alone, and around $330 million worldwide.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Marvel
The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!
Why Doesn’t the MCU Have a Team of Super-Villains?
Marvel has loads of super-villain teams in its comics. There’s the Frightful Four, the Dark Avengers, the Sinister Six, Omega Flight, the Sons of the Serpent, the Zodiac, and of course the Masters of Evil, led by Baron Zemo. But so far, none of Marvel’s many super-villain teams have ever been adapted to a movie or TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Tenoch Huerta Mejía Wants His Own ‘Namor’ Movie
Long before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were attempts to make movies based on Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is one of Marvel’s oldest and most complex superheroes. A Namor film was under consideration as early as the late ’90s; filmmakers like Philip Kaufman and Chris Columbus were involved at various points during its long stay in development hell.
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead
Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.
‘Wakanda Review’ Spoiler Review: A Deep Dive Into ‘Black Panther 2’
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, we can finally dig into the film with plenty of SPOILERS. If you’ve seen the movie and you’re ready to for some lively debate, you’re ready for the video below. In it, ScreenCrush’s own Matt Singer and Ryan...
‘Elemental’ Trailer Gives a First Look at Pixar’s Latest
Pixar’s unique animated worlds include a place where toys are sentient beings, a universe where cars can breathe and talk and eat food somehow, a city populated by monsters who scare children to power their appliances, and the inside of a teenager’s mind, where her emotions are anthropomorphized.
Zoe Saldana Would Not Be Upset If ‘Guardians 3’ Marks Her Last Time in Gamora Makeup
Even before James Gunn took a job as the co-CEO of DC Studios, he was saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his last movie with that particular set of characters. That doesn’t mean the end of the Guardians team — someone else could always make a Guardians Vol. 4 — but it does put that possibility out into the universe. Dave Bautista has already said Guardians Vol. 3 will be his last time as Drax as well. So even if the Guardians show up somewhere else, it could be in a drastically different form.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is Totally Forgettable — And Weirdly Important
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is about 45 minutes long, and feels like it was written in about that much time. It is a sweet, silly tribute to the spirit of Christmas starring a few oddball Marvel characters. That’s it. But curiously, this Holiday Special is not inconsequential. In its own tossed-off way, it is fairly important to the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. While it might not be very memorable, it is essential viewing for Marvel fans who want to be prepared for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Brings Guillermo del Toro’s Vision of a Classic to Life
It feels like only yesterday we got a big, lavish update of the classic children’s tale Pinocchio. That’s because it was only two months ago — when Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio premiered on Disney+. That version hewed very closely to the 1940 animated version from Walt Disney.
Why Isn’t Daniel Kaluuya In ‘Wakanda Forever’?
The following post contains very minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Almost the entire supporting cast of Black Panther returns in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to continue Wakanda’s story, and to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Other than Boseman’s T’Challa, almost every key character (who wasn’t killed) from the first movie is back for Wakanda Forever, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye. But one key name is not among those back in this sequel, and the only reference to him is brief and easily missed.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Marvel’s Phase Five
The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.
