There’s something about the experience of domestic work that goes hand-in-hand with good horror storytelling. Henry James knew it, John Carpenter knows it, and Nikyatu Jusu knows it too. The title character in Jusu’s feature directorial debut, Nanny (in theaters November 23 and streaming on Prime Video December 16), is a haunted figure who exists for much of the film in an alien space, a cold home that’s not her own. There’s a sense of roaming through a haunted house, but also a sense that a nanny can herself be a kind of ghost, wandering through space that she doesn’t own, sometimes unseen, sometimes barely there. It’s a potent place from which to begin a horror film, but Nanny doesn’t stop there.

