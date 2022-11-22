Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Nanny is a last-minute contender for best horror film of the year
There’s something about the experience of domestic work that goes hand-in-hand with good horror storytelling. Henry James knew it, John Carpenter knows it, and Nikyatu Jusu knows it too. The title character in Jusu’s feature directorial debut, Nanny (in theaters November 23 and streaming on Prime Video December 16), is a haunted figure who exists for much of the film in an alien space, a cold home that’s not her own. There’s a sense of roaming through a haunted house, but also a sense that a nanny can herself be a kind of ghost, wandering through space that she doesn’t own, sometimes unseen, sometimes barely there. It’s a potent place from which to begin a horror film, but Nanny doesn’t stop there.
A.V. Club
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are glitchy, ugly, broken … and as free as the series has ever been
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. There are quite...
A.V. Club
The cast of Love Actually is reuniting for a 20th anniversary special
With Thanksgiving almost here and Christmas around the corner, it’s almost time for folks to return to their beloved holiday classics. For many, this means sitting down for a rewatch of Richard Curtis’ Love Actually, which turns 20 this year. In celebration of the anniversary, ABC is airing a sit down with cast members in a conversation moderated by Diane Sawyer, titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.
A.V. Club
This holiday season, cue up these classic films on Netflix
What makes a classic holiday film? Browsing Netflix’s options, it seems a malleable term; 1954’s White Christmas is as classic as they come, but what about Kurt Russell’s modern hit The Christmas Chronicles? Or Lindsay Lohan’s newly released comeback, Falling For Christmas? And yes, you’d better believe we included Eyes Wide Shut on a list of watchable holiday films. As The A.V. Club prepares for the holidays and a new year, we’re rounding up the best viewing options for you, your family, and friends. Read on for our recommendations and keep your Netflix browsing time to a minimum!
A.V. Club
Netflix drops "neon-drenched" trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s Copenhagen Cowboy
Copenhagen Cowboy has Nicolas Winding Refn’s neon fingerprints all over it. Netflix has released a new trailer for six-episode series, which premieres January 5, 2023, and it has all the hallmarks of a Winding Refn production. The auteur behind Drive and The Neon Demon previously teased that he was “returning to my past to shape my future” with the new show, which is his first production in his native Denmark in 15 years, according to Deadline.
A.V. Club
Gossip Girl's creators reflect on the legacy of season three's Thanksgiving episode
While The CW’s Gossip Girl aired many Thanksgiving episodes over its six-season run, none are more iconic than season three’s “The Treasure Of Serena Madre” dinner scene, which circulates every holiday season and has become a TikTok trend over the years. In a new interview with Bustle, the writers of the episode reflect on the episode’s 13-year long legacy.
A.V. Club
Noah Baumbach goes big but falls short in White Noise
Writer-director Noah Baumbach excels at domestic dramas set in a milieu of neurotic artistic intellectuals, working with actors to draw pitch-perfect performances that carry both dramatic and comedic undertones. His two most recent films were about families in disarray. In The Meyerowitz Stories, an artistic family realizes the ways they have psychologically abused each other. Marriage Story was more literal than that; it’s about how a divorce gets real ugly real quick despite starting in a place of love. He previously mined the disintegration of a nuclear family by divorce in The Squid And The Whale, his first major critical and awards success.
A.V. Club
Chris Hemsworth says it's time for another "drastically different" version of Thor
Chris Hemsworth is in press tour mode of late, doing the rounds to promote his current Nat Geo/Disney+ documentary series Limitless. (Which, tragically, is not about what would happen if someone gave Hemsworth that pill.) The ensuing slate of interviews has had revelations both somber and not—including Hemsworth revealing he carries a genetic trait that’s linked to a heightened risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and that he intends to take more time away from work to spend with his family.
A.V. Club
Timothée Chalamet's cannibal romance Bones And All will devour your heart
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in Bones And All Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures. Following the exquisite heartache of Call Me By Your Name, his Oscar-winning portrait of young, queer love found and then lost, director Luca Guadagnino made a surprising genre pivot to horror for his next film, Suspiria. But as unexpected a follow-up as a remake of Dario Argento’s Giallo classic might have seemed on paper, Guadagnino’s signature sincerity and depth of feeling made the film itself both an undeniable expression of his auteur voice and the rare remake to refreshingly assert its own unique identity.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this Thanksgiving weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy run amok in a new...
