Wisconsin State

Golden State 129, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 9-17 1-1 24, Olynyk 9-13 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 5-8 3-4 13, Clarkson 9-18 3-4 21, Sexton 4-8 4-4 13, Kessler 3-3 2-2 8, Alexander-Walker 3-11 2-2 8, Beasley 4-14 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 15-17 118. GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 6-9 0-0 13, Wiggins...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
No. 6 Indiana 96, Auburn 81

INDIANA (6-0) Holmes 10-10 6-6 26, Berger 1-1 0-0 2, Garzon 8-17 1-1 21, Moore-McNeil 5-8 5-6 15, Scalia 3-12 4-6 12, Geary 1-1 0-0 2, Meister 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 4-9 6-6 16, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 33-61 22-25 96. AUBURN (3-2) Richardson 1-2...
AUBURN, CA
Memphis plays New York on 3-game road skid

Memphis Grizzlies (11-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against New York looking to break its three-game road slide. The Knicks are 4-4 on their home court. New York gives up 116.4 points to opponents...
MEMPHIS, TN
Friday's Sports In Brief

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
ALABAMA STATE
Young leads Atlanta against Miami after 44-point game

Miami Heat (9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Hawks are 1-1 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Thompson leads Columbia against Providence after 22-point showing

Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -21.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on the Providence Friars after Blair Thompson scored 22 points in Columbia's 81-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats. The Friars have gone 4-0 at home. Providence is sixth in the Big...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NO. 20 UCONN 82, NO. 18 ALABAMA 67

Percentages: FG .433, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Hawkins 3-6, Calcaterra 2-2, Karaban 2-3, Newton 1-2, Sanogo 1-4, Alleyne 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sanogo 2, Clingan, Diarra, Jackson, Karaban, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Sanogo 3, Hawkins 2, Jackson 2, Calcaterra, Clingan, Karaban,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
SPOKANE, WA
No. 15 Arizona 81, Cal Baptist 63

ARIZONA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.254, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Conner 5-9, Gilbert 4-7, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1, Fields 0-3, Loville 0-3, Pueyo 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Martinez 2, Pueyo 2, Gilbert 2, Reese 1, Loville 1, Conner 1, Hylton 1) Steals: 13 (Pueyo 3,...
ARIZONA STATE
TCU 59, CALIFORNIA 48

Percentages: FG .393, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Walker 2-4, O'Bannon 1-4, Coles 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Wells 0-2, Miles 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Bannon 2, Cork, Peavy). Turnovers: 7 (O'Bannon 2, Walker 2, Cork, Miles, Peavy). Steals: 8 (Coles, Cork, Lampkin, Miles, O'Bannon,...
BERKELEY, CA
Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104

Percentages: FG .494, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Murray 3-9, Cancar 2-4, Gordon 2-4, Smith 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Reed 1-3, Jokic 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Nnaji 0-2, White 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon 2, Cancar, Jokic, Smith). Turnovers: 6 (Jokic 2, B.Brown, Cancar, Gordon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oklahoma City 123, Chicago 119

Percentages: FG .436, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (LaVine 4-11, P.Williams 3-3, Caruso 2-2, White 2-5, Vucevic 1-7, DeRozan 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (P.Williams 2, Caruso, Jones Jr.). Turnovers: 15 (LaVine 4, DeRozan 2, Green 2,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, BUTLER 61

Percentages: FG .446, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ross 2, Morsell). Turnovers: 5 (Clark 2, Burns, Ross, Smith). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Pass, Ross). Technical Fouls: None.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston 128, Atlanta 122

Percentages: FG .476, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murray 8-13, Young 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 2, Johnson 2, Okongwu 2). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, A.Holiday 2, Okongwu 2, Griffin, Hunter).

