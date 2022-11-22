Read full article on original website
Stukenholtz: Euphoric Huskers Earn Their Memories
Feel-good finale finally rewards captains & coach with rivalry trophy
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 129, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 9-17 1-1 24, Olynyk 9-13 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 5-8 3-4 13, Clarkson 9-18 3-4 21, Sexton 4-8 4-4 13, Kessler 3-3 2-2 8, Alexander-Walker 3-11 2-2 8, Beasley 4-14 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 15-17 118. GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 6-9 0-0 13, Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Indiana 96, Auburn 81
INDIANA (6-0) Holmes 10-10 6-6 26, Berger 1-1 0-0 2, Garzon 8-17 1-1 21, Moore-McNeil 5-8 5-6 15, Scalia 3-12 4-6 12, Geary 1-1 0-0 2, Meister 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 4-9 6-6 16, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 33-61 22-25 96. AUBURN (3-2) Richardson 1-2...
Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State
The 2022 NCAA football season is winding down, along with College GameDay, but the morning show is still cranking out... The post Green Bay Packers Legend Revealed as ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker at Ohio State appeared first on Outsider.
Archbishop Hoban football punches ticket to state title game with 41-20 win over Massillon
The Knights return to the state championship game for the seventh time in eight years
Porterville Recorder
Memphis plays New York on 3-game road skid
Memphis Grizzlies (11-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against New York looking to break its three-game road slide. The Knicks are 4-4 on their home court. New York gives up 116.4 points to opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
Porterville Recorder
Young leads Atlanta against Miami after 44-point game
Miami Heat (9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Miami Heat after Trae Young scored 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Hawks are 1-1 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta...
Porterville Recorder
Thompson leads Columbia against Providence after 22-point showing
Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -21.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on the Providence Friars after Blair Thompson scored 22 points in Columbia's 81-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats. The Friars have gone 4-0 at home. Providence is sixth in the Big...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 UCONN 82, NO. 18 ALABAMA 67
Percentages: FG .433, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Hawkins 3-6, Calcaterra 2-2, Karaban 2-3, Newton 1-2, Sanogo 1-4, Alleyne 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sanogo 2, Clingan, Diarra, Jackson, Karaban, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Sanogo 3, Hawkins 2, Jackson 2, Calcaterra, Clingan, Karaban,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Arizona 81, Cal Baptist 63
ARIZONA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.254, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Conner 5-9, Gilbert 4-7, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1, Fields 0-3, Loville 0-3, Pueyo 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Martinez 2, Pueyo 2, Gilbert 2, Reese 1, Loville 1, Conner 1, Hylton 1) Steals: 13 (Pueyo 3,...
Porterville Recorder
TCU 59, CALIFORNIA 48
Percentages: FG .393, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Walker 2-4, O'Bannon 1-4, Coles 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Wells 0-2, Miles 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Bannon 2, Cork, Peavy). Turnovers: 7 (O'Bannon 2, Walker 2, Cork, Miles, Peavy). Steals: 8 (Coles, Cork, Lampkin, Miles, O'Bannon,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104
Percentages: FG .494, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Murray 3-9, Cancar 2-4, Gordon 2-4, Smith 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Reed 1-3, Jokic 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Nnaji 0-2, White 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon 2, Cancar, Jokic, Smith). Turnovers: 6 (Jokic 2, B.Brown, Cancar, Gordon,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 123, Chicago 119
Percentages: FG .436, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (LaVine 4-11, P.Williams 3-3, Caruso 2-2, White 2-5, Vucevic 1-7, DeRozan 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (P.Williams 2, Caruso, Jones Jr.). Turnovers: 15 (LaVine 4, DeRozan 2, Green 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, BUTLER 61
Percentages: FG .446, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ross 2, Morsell). Turnovers: 5 (Clark 2, Burns, Ross, Smith). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Pass, Ross). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 128, Atlanta 122
Percentages: FG .476, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murray 8-13, Young 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 2, Johnson 2, Okongwu 2). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, A.Holiday 2, Okongwu 2, Griffin, Hunter).
