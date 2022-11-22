ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

16-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEiPQ_0jK5MoHA00

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY ) – A two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves a teenager dead.

According to the Louisiana State Police , Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday night around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish.

$20,000 in narcotics and firearms seized in Ville Platte arrest

The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was heading east on Gauthier Road towards the intersection of Hwy. 397. At the same time, the driver of an SUV was heading south on Hwy. 397 towards the intersection of Gauthier Road. The pickup truck ran the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the SUV on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ran off the road and the truck caught fire after rolling onto its side.

The driver of the truck, Philip Michael Conner, 16 of Homewood suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the damage to the truck, it is not known whether or not Conner was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the SUV sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

