Morgantown, WV

solid gold
2d ago

whatever but if West Virginia fans think firing him will change anything then you are certifiably nuts..For the next several years count your blessings if you even have 6 wins a year...

voiceofmotown.com

A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown

It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School

After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN Says Neal Brown Likely Get Another Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although it’s a foregone conclusion in the eyes of most West Virginia fans that Neal Brown, who is 21-25 overall during his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, will be fired, ESPN said, “Not so fast” this morning.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top 5 WVU Players Who Will Draw A Lot of Attention From Other Schools

Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia football program and the coaching staff in particular. With so many unknowns, several players will look elsewhere during the offseason. Neal Brown was asked recently about players potentially entering the portal and here’s what he had to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Nester undecided on future with uncertainties surrounding program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen whether or not Saturday’s season finale at Oklahoma State is Doug Nester’s last game at West Virginia or last college football game altogether. The junior and Virginia Tech transfer opted to walk during pregame festivities on Senior Day before...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Deserves Better Than Another Year of Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this by saying I don’t think there’s much of a chance that Neal Brown will return next season as the head coach at West Virginia, despite the report from ESPN suggesting the contrary. The new director of athletics is not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

5 Things That Must Happen for Neal Brown to Succeed in 2023

If a recent report from ESPN stands true, Neal Brown will be returning to WVU’s sidelines in 2023. The new athletic director will be giving Brown one season to prove his worth before making the decision to go in a different direction. One of Brown’s biggest faults in Morgantown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

My Interview With Rich Rodriguez

A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Men’s Basketball Hilariously Trolls Portland State

The West Virginia Mountaineers emerged victorious over the Portland State Vikings tonight, 89-71. Led behind a solid performance by Tre Mitchell (16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), the good guys took a 17-point lead into the locker room and never looked back. Prior to the game, Jase Coburn, Portland’s State’s...
PORTLAND, OR
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday

In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Knights prepare for battle

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Central Catholic Knights continue to conquer their competition. Up next, they take on James Monroe for Class A Semifinals. The Knights are 10-1, beating Wahama last week 48-14. In total Central’s offense has 426 touchdown points. Lorenzo Ferrera is leading the team in touchdowns and accounts for about half […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Where Are You, N—-?’: West Virginia Man Reportedly Shoots Black Man with Paintball Gun For ‘Talking to My Wife;’ Hit with Hate Crime Charges

A white West Virginia couple has been charged with two hate crimes after authorities say they terrorized two Black people in a matter of minutes. The two are accused of assaulting one African-American man, shooting him in the chest with a paintball gun, and threatening to shoot another person … this time with a real pistol.
WESTON, WV

