solid gold
2d ago
whatever but if West Virginia fans think firing him will change anything then you are certifiably nuts..For the next several years count your blessings if you even have 6 wins a year...
2
voiceofmotown.com
A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown
It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
CBS Sports
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: West Virginia 4-7; Oklahoma State 7-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Nov. 26 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. The contest...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Says Neal Brown Likely Get Another Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although it’s a foregone conclusion in the eyes of most West Virginia fans that Neal Brown, who is 21-25 overall during his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, will be fired, ESPN said, “Not so fast” this morning.
voiceofmotown.com
Top 5 WVU Players Who Will Draw A Lot of Attention From Other Schools
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia football program and the coaching staff in particular. With so many unknowns, several players will look elsewhere during the offseason. Neal Brown was asked recently about players potentially entering the portal and here’s what he had to say:
Metro News
Nester undecided on future with uncertainties surrounding program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen whether or not Saturday’s season finale at Oklahoma State is Doug Nester’s last game at West Virginia or last college football game altogether. The junior and Virginia Tech transfer opted to walk during pregame festivities on Senior Day before...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Deserves Better Than Another Year of Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this by saying I don’t think there’s much of a chance that Neal Brown will return next season as the head coach at West Virginia, despite the report from ESPN suggesting the contrary. The new director of athletics is not...
voiceofmotown.com
5 Things That Must Happen for Neal Brown to Succeed in 2023
If a recent report from ESPN stands true, Neal Brown will be returning to WVU’s sidelines in 2023. The new athletic director will be giving Brown one season to prove his worth before making the decision to go in a different direction. One of Brown’s biggest faults in Morgantown...
voiceofmotown.com
My Interview With Rich Rodriguez
A message from the Interviewer: Back in 2019, when I was a writer for Mountaineer Sports, I reached out to Rich Rodriguez for an interview to ask him the questions that no one else ever had. For me, the football seasons with Rich Rodriguez as coach were some of my...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Men’s Basketball Hilariously Trolls Portland State
The West Virginia Mountaineers emerged victorious over the Portland State Vikings tonight, 89-71. Led behind a solid performance by Tre Mitchell (16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), the good guys took a 17-point lead into the locker room and never looked back. Prior to the game, Jase Coburn, Portland’s State’s...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday
In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
How to Watch No. 24 Purdue's Matchup Against West Virginia in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Purdue basketball hits the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, gearing up for a matchup with West Virginia on Thursday in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament. Thursday night's matchup is scheduled to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET and...
The Knights prepare for battle
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Central Catholic Knights continue to conquer their competition. Up next, they take on James Monroe for Class A Semifinals. The Knights are 10-1, beating Wahama last week 48-14. In total Central’s offense has 426 touchdown points. Lorenzo Ferrera is leading the team in touchdowns and accounts for about half […]
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Hundreds race north central West Virginia Turkey Trots
Hundreds came out to Morgantown on Thursday to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
West Virginia ski season opens, projected to make multi-million dollar economic impact
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year. Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, ski season opens in West Virginia. Ski resorts have been making snow by the tons! Wednesday at 9 a.m., Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will welcome skiers and snowboarders, as well as those who just […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Where Are You, N—-?’: West Virginia Man Reportedly Shoots Black Man with Paintball Gun For ‘Talking to My Wife;’ Hit with Hate Crime Charges
A white West Virginia couple has been charged with two hate crimes after authorities say they terrorized two Black people in a matter of minutes. The two are accused of assaulting one African-American man, shooting him in the chest with a paintball gun, and threatening to shoot another person … this time with a real pistol.
Comments / 7