Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
FDA Approves UniQure's Hemgenix, First Hemophilia B Gene Therapy For Adults
UniQure N.V.'s QURE partner CSL Limited CSLLY has received FDA approval for Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. CSL licensed the exclusive global rights to Hemgenix from uniQure in May 2021. UniQure has received about $500 million so far from CSL and will also be eligible...
Benzinga
Researchers Working On Universal mRNA-Influenza Vaccine Aiming For Baseline Immune Memory For Diverse Strains
Researchers are working on an experimental pan-influenza vaccine based on the famed mRNA technology to provide broad protection. The two-dose vaccine employs the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used in the COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer Inc PFE & BioNTech SE BNTX, and Moderna Inc MRNA. Initial animal studies show...
Benzinga
After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib
The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...
Comments / 0