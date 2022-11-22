ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

FDA Approves UniQure's Hemgenix, First Hemophilia B Gene Therapy For Adults

UniQure N.V.'s QURE partner CSL Limited CSLLY has received FDA approval for Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. CSL licensed the exclusive global rights to Hemgenix from uniQure in May 2021. UniQure has received about $500 million so far from CSL and will also be eligible...
Benzinga

After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib

The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy