Harrisburg, PA

pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank donates historic building

An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
dailynurse.com

Nurse of the Week: Tricia Seaman Oncology Nurse Fulfills Dying Patient’s Final Request

When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman‘s patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn’t want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom’s life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley. So she sat in her bed at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA, looked at the nurse whom she’d only met three weeks earlier, and pleaded, “I want you to take care of my son when I die.”
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments

A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty

Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries

MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
MORGANTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space

The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Fire Department launches wreath campaign

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Fire Department is launching its annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign to keep fire prevention in people’s minds. Nearly 10 wreaths are up around Lebanon lit with red lights. For nearly every preventable fire between Thanksgiving and New Year, the fire department will turn one light white.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

