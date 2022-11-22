When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman‘s patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn’t want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom’s life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley. So she sat in her bed at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA, looked at the nurse whom she’d only met three weeks earlier, and pleaded, “I want you to take care of my son when I die.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO