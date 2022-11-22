Read full article on original website
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Man stole more than $100K in fuel from central Pa. gas station: police
A New York man stole roughly $138,600 worth of diesel fuel this year from a Redner’s in Lancaster County, police said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, of Corona, New York, is accused of manipulating the pumps at a Redner’s Market on the 1300 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township, police said.
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: Tricia Seaman Oncology Nurse Fulfills Dying Patient’s Final Request
When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman‘s patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn’t want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom’s life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley. So she sat in her bed at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA, looked at the nurse whom she’d only met three weeks earlier, and pleaded, “I want you to take care of my son when I die.”
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
FOX43.com
York County shelter to provide 600 hot Thanksgiving meals to community today
YORK, Pa. — LifePath Christian Ministries will provide 600 families with a hot thanksgiving meal today. Organizers say the meals will go out to people facing homeless, community members with nowhere to go for the holiday and first responders. According to Norman Humber, CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries, around...
Northern York County Police training day aims to educate officers on cognitive disorders
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department participated in training earlier Wednesday for Project Lifesaver held in Dover. This project's goal is to train officers on locating individuals with cognitive disorders at a quicker rate than in previous encounters. The department's Chief of Police, David...
Former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds to remain in state hands
Plans to sell the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds have been called off. The state instead plans to keep the approximate 300-acre property and use at least a portion of the grounds to house modernized and centralized laboratory facilities for five state agencies while studying how best to use the remainder.
PennLive.com
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
abc27.com
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
pahomepage.com
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while …. Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest.
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
PennLive.com
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
abc27.com
Lebanon Fire Department launches wreath campaign
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Fire Department is launching its annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign to keep fire prevention in people’s minds. Nearly 10 wreaths are up around Lebanon lit with red lights. For nearly every preventable fire between Thanksgiving and New Year, the fire department will turn one light white.
PennLive.com
