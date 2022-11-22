ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man.

Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.

Allen was the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Police said the man, identified as 23-year-old Lerelle Chatman, fired several gunshots into Allen’s car before he took off.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that they heard several gun shots around 8:45 p.m. One witness says she heard 10 to 15 shots and that she saw someone shooting from a car.

“Me and my daughter instantly called 911,” she told Channel 2.

Chatman is the same man that was later shot and killed by police at a Shell gas station less than a mile away. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill first reported on the scene on WSB Tonight as police blocked off the intersection.

Police said they spotted Chatman with a rifle and that he began firing at them. Several shots hit the officers’ car and another car at the gas station.

DeKalb officers started shooting back at Chatman and killed him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into Chatman’s death.

The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation before it turned over to the district attorney’s office when it is completed.

Den Jane
3d ago

At least it ended the way it needed to, on scene, real time death penalty!! The menace was put down like rabid dog it was, no more innocent lives!

Monique Santos
2d ago

I Drive for Lyft & Uber I usually drive early mornings & never at night. I don't pick people up on the Southside or East depending on the area. I carry. If it doesn't feel right I never pick them up. It's scary out there sometimes

nessa sa
3d ago

when the law said that you can't fight off your anger with your hands that's when some people started picking up guns they fight their angry battles with guns and to some they think it's quicker to win a battle but to me at the end of the day they are the loser and I think if people didn't get arrested for fist fighting they're probably be no need for all these guns that none of them need

