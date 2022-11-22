ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Ukrainian authorities endeavored Saturday to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept the war-battered country days earlier. Skirmishes continued in the east and residents from the southern city […]
960 The Ref

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island. Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims...
grid.news

The Ukraine War in data: After 9 months of war, what the data tells us

It’s nine months ago that Russian troops went into Ukraine. Nine months ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin told his people and the world that a “special military operation” was required to purge Ukraine of its “Nazi” and “genocidal” regime. These were the first salvos of lies and misinformation that would become a regular feature of a Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy