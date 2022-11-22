Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
Photos: Holiday Festival of Lights greeting card winners announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Holiday Festival of Lights is a highly anticipated seasonal tradition, but dazzling light installations are not the only thing on display at James Island County Park. The annual giant greeting card competition is another big draw for the holiday event. This year, 38 specially-designed cards from student groups in Charleston, Berkeley, […]
Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday at the Knightsville United Methodist Church. “We have seen more and more people that need to be fed. That’s a basic necessity so that’s what we’re going to do today,” Pastor Robert Harper said. The church hosted its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. An assembly line of […]
charlestonmag.com
Illumination Charleston Weekend
Experts from across the Southeast lead historical house tours, design lectures, decor workshops, and more during this celebration of Southern excellence across a variety of fields. The lineup also includes an opening party starting at 6 p.m. at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum (12/1), plus Saturday’s Holiday Village at the Charleston Visitor Center featuring seminars by Southern Living editors and cooking demos with renowned chefs. Locations, days, & times vary. $250-$20. (800)868-8118, www.illuminationcharleston.com.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
What will the weather be like in Charleston on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Thanksgiving from News 2 and Storm Team 2! The holiday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers popping up in areas across the Lowcountry. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the morning before climbing into the mid-60s by lunchtime. Things will cool down […]
abcnews4.com
Traffic alert: railroad arms stuck on East Main Street
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Railroad arms on East Main Street are stuck in the down position and repairs are estimated to take around two hours. Please consider taking an alternative route.
live5news.com
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
crbjbizwire.com
Firefly Distillery To Host Third Annual Holiday Market
Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the holiday season with its third annual Holiday Adopt and Shop Market on Saturday, December 17 from 12 - 5 p.m. In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market and local dog rescues Dorchester Paws, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, and Southern Tails for Precious Paws, the festive event will feature goods from local artisans and makers, adoptable dogs and supplies, Firefly cocktails, and curated gift packages from Firefly’s expansive gift shop.
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Macedonia Church in North Charleston is donating food to the less fortunate this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Being a helping hand is a blessing and it’s awesome,” said Rodney Tucker, a volunteer. Canned goods, produce and meat were all given to people who drove up in their cars. “We’re […]
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
Which grocery stores are open in Charleston on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You are in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner and realize you are missing an ingredient or have completely forgotten an item. Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: […]
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Comments / 0