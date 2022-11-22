ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

charlestondaily.net

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Illumination Charleston Weekend

Experts from across the Southeast lead historical house tours, design lectures, decor workshops, and more during this celebration of Southern excellence across a variety of fields. The lineup also includes an opening party starting at 6 p.m. at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum (12/1), plus Saturday’s Holiday Village at the Charleston Visitor Center featuring seminars by Southern Living editors and cooking demos with renowned chefs. Locations, days, & times vary. $250-$20. (800)868-8118, www.illuminationcharleston.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Firefly Distillery To Host Third Annual Holiday Market

Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the holiday season with its third annual Holiday Adopt and Shop Market on Saturday, December 17 from 12 - 5 p.m. In partnership with Holy City Holiday Market and local dog rescues Dorchester Paws, Carolina Coonhound Rescue, and Southern Tails for Precious Paws, the festive event will feature goods from local artisans and makers, adoptable dogs and supplies, Firefly cocktails, and curated gift packages from Firefly’s expansive gift shop.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice

Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

