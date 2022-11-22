Read full article on original website
Angry Birds 2 - Official Melody Trailer
Angry Birds 2 is ready to welcome Melody, the newest member of the flock. Having grown up in a musical nest, Melody is slow to anger, but when she gets upset, she expresses herself through song to devastating effect. Melody will go live alongside a new in-game event called The Melody Adventure tomorrow.
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Prologue
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we begin our journey in Paldea. We choose our Starter Pokemon and enroll in Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet Version. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
The Elden Ring Player Who Beat Every Single Boss Without Taking a Single Hit Reveals Their Secrets
Last month, GinoMachino successfully completed a world-first run in which they beat Elden Ring without being beat hit once. In this video they talk about their their meticulous planning, the weapons that they used, and how they were able to finally take down Malenia and finish Elden Ring without taking a single hit.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
This Audible Black Friday Deal is Truly Incredible
Black Friday! Who doesn't love an absolute bargain? Savings season has finally come around once again, and like clockwork, Audible has come out with a phenomenal deal. You can grab yourself 4 months of Audible for just £2.99 a month. And if that wasn't enough, they're even chucking in a tasty little £20 voucher for you to spend on titles of your choosing.
The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass Will Include New Death Animations [UPDATE]
Update (11/23/22) - Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn’t “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” This means that there will be no death animations locked behind the season pass for the main story.
Ranking the Phase 4 Marvel Movies and Shows From Worst to Best
The folks at IGN have pooled their minds to rank each of the 16 movies and shows that make up Phase 4. Where do fan-favorites like WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home fall? Let’s find out.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $20 Off Today
Save $20.00 on all nine Star Wars movies in playable Lego form. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delightfully destructive, but instead of blood and gore you get satisfying Lego sounds and endless coins. If you're looking for a game to play with your kids during the upcoming days off from school, this is the perfect pick.
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
Best Black Friday 2022 Xbox Deals Still Available at Amazon
Xbox is the place to play as far as 'bang for your buck' goes, and with Black Friday sales in full swing, it's an even better time to jump in. Whether you want to grab some heavily discounted games, or snag a console, Amazon has a ton of great deals.
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Deal: The Best Switch Game for $29
We've been waiting for meaningful discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it came out, and the time has finally come. The gamechanger of an open-world game can be played for hundreds of hours, especially if you invest in the DLC once you've beat the game.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Never Played (Ft. Bajheera) Ep. 3
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. We teamed up with Wow legend Bajheera to get Max caught up on what he's missed and even try out a dungeon for the very first time in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Already Live: Switch Bundles, Robot Vacuums, and More
Black Friday is over, and Amazon has very quickly moved on to promoting the next stage in its holiday sales, Cyber Monday. Sure, it's not Monday yet, but there are still plenty of new discounts to check out at the retail giant, and Amazon is absolutely our focus here. There's a bunch of Samsung SSDS for PS5 massively discounted right now, alongside an immense 3-for-2 deal on Blu-rays, books, and music, and the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.
Shargeek's Retro 67 is a Cute Little Charging Brick Shaped Like a Macintosh Computer
Accessory maker Shargeek recently launched an Indiegogo to fund its latest device — a charging brick shaped like a retro Apple computer with a functional display. The Retro 67 is a compact charging brick similar to the classic Apple computer and the Retro 35, which Shargeek released earlier this year. The big difference between the Retro 35 and Retro 67 is the latter offers 67 watts of power instead of 35W in the Retro 35. Additionally, the Retro 67 has three ports on the device instead of one.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Game and Console Sales Are Still Live
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Black Friday and GameStop Black Friday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Switch bundle is perfect.
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deal Isn't a Roomba, It's the Shark AI VACMOP for $188
The Walmart Black Friday Sale plays host to several great deals, but one of the best standout deals is a robot vacuum and mop that's a better value than any Roomba you can buy. Walmart has the Shark AI VACMOP Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for only $188.00. That's a pretty massive 60% price drop from its original $479 MSRP and it currently sells for at least $299 everywhere else, including Amazon.
