San Antonio, TX

Rosario's Southtown restaurant will close Nov. 27, a few weeks ahead of new version opening nearby

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.
The end of a Southtown culinary era is upon us.

South-of-downtown dining staple Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina on Sunday, Nov. 27 will permanently close its South Alamo Street location in anticipation of a move into new digs just down the street.

“It will be sad to say goodbye to a space we’ve occupied for the past 23 years, but we are so excited to be moving into our new forever home, where we look forward to continue serving and creating many more wonderful memories with our faithful followers in the years to come,” Rosario’s owner Lisa Wong said in an emailed statement.


The new location comes after years of planning — and drama. Let’s get you up to speed.

In 2020, Wong announced plans to demolish most of the old El Mirador restaurant on South St. Mary’s Street to build a 14,000-square-foot, two-story building to house the Southtown business she started 28 years ago.

Plans for the upsized eatery include an interior dining area, lounge, rooftop bar and exterior elevator tower along with outdoor dining and seating areas. In 2021, Wong duked it out with Peter Selig , owner of neighboring eatery Maverick Texas Brasserie, over the proposed building's proximity to Maverick’s patio.

Wong’s design included a 20-foot wall built mere inches from Maverick's patio space. Selig argued the structure would block airflow and natural light, rendering his patio unusable.


In March of last year, Wong won final approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission to move forward with the plans.

The grand opening of the new and larger Rosario's will occur in mid-December with the formal date forthcoming, according to Wong. In the meantime, the restaurant it replaces will serve its last cold margarita at 9 p.m. on Nov. 27.

During the brief transition, many of the servers from the Southtown location will be working at the Rosario’s at 9715 San Pedro Ave.

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

